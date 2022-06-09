India Reusable Sanitary Napkin Market to Reach INR 203.5 Crore during 2022-2027 | CAGR of 19.4%

India Reusable Sanitary Napkin Market

The India reusable sanitary napkin market reached a value of INR 73.4 Crore in 2021 & expects to reach INR 203.5 Crore by 2027, CAGR of 19.4% during 2022-2027.

Reusable sanitary napkins refer to feminine sanitation products which are an alternative to disposable menstrual cups or sanitary napkins. They products are mainly made from various layers of absorbent fabrics, such as bamboo, cotton flannel, hemp, synthetic, etc., that are used by women during menstruation. Compared to disposable pads, reusable sanitary napkins are more hygienic on account of the absence of toxic materials. They are widely available in supermarkets, pharmacies, hypermarkets, online stores, etc., across India.

India Reusable Sanitary Napkin Market Trends:

The escalating prevalence of skin allergies and urinary tract infections (UTIs), owing to the chemicals present in disposable napkins, is primarily driving the India reusable sanitary napkin market. Besides this, the rising working women population and the growing awareness towards menstrual health and hygiene are further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the development of unique marketing strategies by the leading manufacturers, including celebrity endorsements and social media marketing for reaching out to a larger consumer base, is also catalyzing the market across India. Moreover, several policies by the government bodies for promoting the product utilization, particularly across the rural parts of the country, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the introduction of various innovative technologies in the production process that use natural materials, such as cotton, banana fiber, hemp, etc., is expected to bolster the India reusable sanitary napkins market in the coming years.

• Eco Femme

• FabPad

• Femy

• Isweven

• Pee Safe (Redcliffe Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.)

• Re:Pad

• Rebelle Pads

• Reboot-U

• Relief Line

• Sanfe (Redroom Technology Pvt. Ltd.)

• Saukhyam

• Soch Green

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material Type:

• Cotton

• Bamboo

• Hemp

• Synthetic

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Pharmacies

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• South India

• North India

• West and Central India

• East India

