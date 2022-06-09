Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) Market in India Report 2022-2027: Size, Share, Growth and Top Manufacturers

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the extra neutral alcohol (ENA) market in India reached a value of INR 93 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 120.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.32% during 2022-2027.

Extra neutral alcohol (ENA) refers to a refined version of a neutral food-grade component distilled from the molasses of raw ingredients, such as grains and sugarcane. It is usually concentrated with a higher amount of alcohol by volume (ABV), due to which it is widely adopted to formulate different types of alcoholic beverages, including whiskey, gin, vodka, cane, and liquor. Additionally, ENA acts as an astringent and preservative, which has further facilitated its application in the production of several personal care and cosmetic products.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/extra-neutral-alcohol-market-india/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing consumption of alcohol across the country and the shifting inclination of consumers toward branded liquor due to evolving preferences and inflating disposable incomes are primarily driving the growth of the extra neutral alcohol (ENA) market in India. This is further supported by the growing western influences on the drinking culture and the emerging trend of socializing at bars and restaurants. Furthermore, the extensive utilization of ENA in the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture antiseptics, drugs, sanitizers, and vaccinations, especially during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, has propelled the product demand. Apart from this, the increasing product incorporation in deodorants, toiletries, mouthwash, and vinegar and as a solvent in lacquers, paints and inks are impelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Indian extra neutral alcohol (ENA) market on the basis of application and states.

Market Breakup by Application:

• Alcoholic Beverages

• Flavours and Fragrances

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Others

Market Breakup by States:

• Punjab

• Maharashtra

• Madhya Pradesh

• Uttar Pradesh

• Karnataka

• Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

• Tamil Nadu

• Haryana

• Rajasthan

• Chhattisgarh

• West Bengal

• Uttarakhand

• Kerala

• Bihar

• Odisha

• Goa

• Assam

• Delhi

• Himachal Pradesh

• Jammu and Kashmir

• Arunachal Pradesh

• Meghalaya

• Jharkhand

• Tripura

• Sikkim

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, along with the detailed profiles of the key players.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=811&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.