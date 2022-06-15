Comfort Keepers is the Leading Provider for 24-Hour Senior Care in Artesia, NM

Comfort Keepers' 24-hour care services will assist your loved ones so they can keep their independence. Caregivers can help with meals, personal care, and more.

We are honored to serve our community's seniors and their families!” — Cindy Lewis

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our 24-hour care services at Comfort Keepers of Artesia can help your loved ones maintain their independence and stay in the place they love. We are here to assist them, whether they require short-term or long-term assistance. Our friendly caregivers can ensure that special needs are met and can assist with a variety of activities such as meal preparation, personal care, fall prevention, and more.

Artesia, New Mexico 24-Hour Care Services

Our goal at Comfort Keepers of Artesia is to provide personalized and flexible services to meet the needs of each client. Regardless of your situation, our 24-hour in-home care services are available on days, nights, weekends, and even holidays!

Our Artesia 24-hour care services include the following:

-Assist with personal care activities such as bathing, dressing, and toileting

-Fall prevention and 24/7 monitoring

-Provide companionship as well as mentally stimulating activities

-Light housekeeping and laundry

-Transportation to and from medical appointments and errands

-Medication tracking and reminders

-Meal planning and preparation

-Assistance with mobility and transfer

We understand how difficult and overwhelming it can be to care for an aging loved one. Our 24-hour in-home care can provide you with the help and support you need. Allow our caregivers to meet your loved one's needs and give your family peace of mind while you take a break.

Contact Artesia Comfort Keepers

If you need care for a loved one, Comfort Keepers offers 24-hour care to families in Artesia and the surrounding areas. Call (575) 247-8199 today to learn more about our professional in-home care services or to schedule a consultation! We look forward to hearing from you!