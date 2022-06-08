HB 6169 of 2022
MICHIGAN, June 8 - Insurance: other; portable electronics insurance; allow. Amends 1956 PA 218 (MCL 500.100 - 500.8302) & adds sec. 1297.
Last Action: 6/9/2022 - bill electronically reproduced 06/09/2022
