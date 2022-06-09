Passendo appoints Harry Charalambous as Head of Demand & International Growth
The latest appointment follows a spate of new hires at the Copenhagen-based in-email advertising disruptorLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning email ad server and SSP Passendo has appointed Harry Charalambous as Head of Demand & International Growth to help shape its go-to-market strategy globally. Charalambous is also tasked with creating an ad ecosystem for Passendo's publisher clients; leading the worldwide demand team on best practice and strategy; and opening and growing new markets including the US, LATAM and the UK.
Harry led digital sales teams at Trinity Mirror for over eight years. He was also a founding member of TripleLift's International team, and went on to lead International and UK demand for over five years prior to its acquisition. He is also a father of two, a licensed football coach, a charity board member and keen cyclist.
He says: “I’m thrilled to join the team and to help create new revenue streams for advertisers and publishers by improving campaign management and enabling ad inventory in email and newsletters to be sold in a completely new way. I’m passionate about this industry, and helping clients to revolutionise their go-to-market strategies.”
Indeed, today, Passendo is helping an increasing number of clients worldwide to boost their commercial potential; with strong and growing demand from the US and UK markets in particular.
Andreas Jürgensen, CEO and co-founder of Passendo, says: “Harry’s experience in the world of digital media and sales is second to none. He has worked for many of the largest news publishers in the UK. He is phenomenally driven and approaches each opportunity with enormous energy as well as a great sense of fun. We have no doubt that he will be a huge asset to our growing team.”
Anders Rantzau Rasmussen, Passendo’s co-founder and CCO, adds: “Energetic and committed, Harry is determined to provide our clients with the very best possible experience. A natural leader, he will help us in our mission to revolutionise the digital advertising industry, as we drive further innovation and excellence in this fast-moving marketplace.”
This latest hire comes hot on the heels of Passendo’s appointment of three new board members and follows significant growth and investment of €2.3 million late last year.
About Passendo
Passendo is the leading European platform commercialising newsletter inventory. Founded in 2016 by two digital advertising pioneers, its award-winning email ad server and SSP provides value for publishers and advertisers worldwide. By partnering with some of the world's largest media businesses, Passendo helps them to activate new, incremental revenues in an existing and yet untapped media channel - in-email advertising - thereby reaching new audiences to unlock exciting opportunities. More at: www.passendo.com
