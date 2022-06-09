At 3.6% CAGR, Packaging Machinery Market to Hit USD 52.83 Billion by 2027 | Heavy Demand from Transportation Industry to Amplify Growth

Companies Profiled in the Packaging Machinery Market are Krones AG (Bavaria, Germany),Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH (Baden-Württemberg, Germany),Coesia S.P.A. (Bologna, Italy), M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A. (Bologna, Italy), Salzgitter AG (Salzgitter, Germany), BW Packaging Systems (Illinois, U.S.), Viking Masek Global Packaging (Wisconsin, U.S.), Nichrome Packaging Solutions (Maharashtra, India), Asian Packing Machinery Pvt. Ltd. (Haryana, India), Aagard Group, LLC (Minnesota, U.S.), MG America (New Jersey, U.S.)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global packaging machinery market size is predicted to reach USD 52.83 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The unceasing demand for packaged food, drugs, and other products will contribute effectively to the growth of the market. The market size stood at USD 40.08 billion in 2019.

The market for packaging machinery is client situated and driven by the increased interest for an assortment of items in various kinds and sizes of packages. Producers in the end-use businesses are taking on measured packaging machines that offer adaptability and immediately adjust to the changing packaging designs, alongside complete packaging lines that consolidate numerous capacities, like a filling, naming, and shutting from a solitary source.

COVID-19 Impact:

The coronavirus incident has resulted in enormous damage to all the industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2019 USD 40.08 billion Revenue forecast in 2027 USD 52.83 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 3.6% 2020-2027 Base Year 2019 Historical Year 2016 - 2018 Forecast Year 2020 - 2027 Segments Covered By Machine Type, By End- User, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Krones AG (Bavaria, Germany), Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Coesia S.P.A. (Bologna, Italy), I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A. (Bologna, Italy), Salzgitter AG (Salzgitter, Germany), BW Packaging Systems (Illinois, U.S.), Viking Masek Global Packaging (Wisconsin, U.S.), Nichrome Packaging Solutions (Maharashtra, India), Asian Packing Machinery Pvt. Ltd. (Haryana, India), Aagard Group, LLC (Minnesota, U.S.), MG America (New Jersey, U.S.), Mollers North America (Michigan, U.S.), and more Packaging Machinery Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

The report on the packaging machinery market encompasses:

Wide-ranging study of the segments

Prominent data about key players

Evolving market trends

Vital insights into the regions

COVID-19 impact on the industry

Market Driver :

Heavy Demand from Transportation Industry to Amplify Growth

The rising demand for packaging in logistics and transportation can be a vital factor propelling the growth of the market. Various logistics and transportation companies require packaging machinery to wrap and bundle their goods and commodities before shipping. The surging logistics and transportation industry is expected to have a tremendous influence on the global market during the forecast period. Packaging enables the safety of products and consignment during transportation. Additionally, the flourishing E-commerce industry is expected to spur opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.

Rising Shift towards E-Commerce to Uplift Packaging Industry amid COVID-19

The disruption in the supply chain of various sectors has also impacted the packaging industry. Manufacturers are limiting the workforce at manufacturing facilities due to the regulations imposed by the governments. However, the implementation of advanced techniques by OEMs to increase production capacity will augur well for the market. Similarly, the rising consumer inclination towards E-commerce due to the outbreak will significantly accelerate the revenue of the industry.

Maintainability and rising ecological worries have increased the interest for lightweight and meager walled packaging to decrease how much material utilized for packaging. Subsequently, to work with these prerequisites, gear makers center around the advancement of machines with further developed usefulness to augment creation speeds while obliging more delicate and more slender packaging materials.

Mechanization inside the packaging machinery offers different advantages, like increased operability and adaptability of the gear, combined with a higher throughput rate. In accordance with the mechanization pattern, the utilization of mechanical technology offers many advantages, including a high throughput rate, better accuracy, consistency, and negligible piece/squander. Subsequently, the fuse of mechanical technology has increased throughout the last 10 years and is growing in different finish of-line processes, like wrapping and palletizing.

Regional Analysis :

Enormous Investments in Manufacturing Sector to Favor Market in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 13.34 billion and is expected to account for the highest share in the market owing to, the heavy investments in the manufacturing sector. The rising government support in countries such as India and China are expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. North America and Europe are expected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period due to the low adoption of packaging machinery in the regions.

Key Development :

February 2019: BLAŽEK announced the launch of a fully automated ‘AMS 10-05 manipulator’, an addition to packaging equipment product range. The high performing equipment is equipped with a FESTO drive and control system that ensures fast operation.

