Asian Halal Meat & Kebab House offers Indian Dishes With Halal Meat

Asian Halal Meat & Kebab House is offering delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian Indian dishes to its customers.

EAST WINDSOR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian dishes have become very popular food items amongst a lot of people on these shores. There is just something about the delicious, creamy, and nature of Indian cuisine that appeals so much to everyone. Asian Halal Meat & Kebab House is located at Royal Plaza Shopping Center, 510 US-130 East Windsor, NJ 08520. The restaurant set up the quality South Asian cuisine in New Jersey. This Indian restaurant serves a variety of popular Indian dishes that have garnered a large following everywhere around the world. However, the restaurant serves some Pakistani dishes as well. Overall, any person visiting the establishment can order a variety of delicious and juicy dishes that they like.

One of the attractive things about the Asian Halal Meat & Kebab House is that it offers a lot of varieties for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian-loving people. The dishes are priced attractively as well which is likely to appeal to the customers. To start things off, there are multiple variations of the snack, Samosa. Samosa is kind of a baked pastry with a filling made of either vegetarian or non-vegetarian ingredients. Asian Halal makes it a point to provide both kinds. While the vegetarian Samosa is priced at $1.49, the chicken Samosa costs $1.99. Few dishes in the Indian cuisine are as popular as the Butter Chicken. It has become kind of the cornerstone of Indian cuisine around the world. One of the reasons for its huge popularity is the creamy texture and the uniquely delicious taste that the dish offers.

The Butter Chicken can be made pretty easily as well. The main ingredient behind the unique tint of the dish is certainly the tomatoes. Butter Chicken requires a healthy dose of tomatoes and butter. Other spices are also required and in many restaurants, a generous dose of heavy cream is also added, which livens up the texture of the dish. Asian Halal serves its version of Butter Chicken, titled Chicken Makhani, which costs $11.99. A very welcome initiative by the restaurant is the decision to make all the non-vegetarian dishes of the restaurant using halal meat. This is to ensure that people following the Islamic faith can enjoy the non-vegetarian dishes on the menu as well.

Asian Halal Meat & Kebab House also provides catering services for various events. There are three different menu options to choose from. All menu options feature an appetizer section consisting of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The main course also features both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes with sides and dips such as a separate salad bar, raita, and chutney. A raita is a form of sides made from yogurt and vegetables, fruits, or sweets. The options only increase with the higher price of the menu options per person. For customers with a sweet tooth, the restaurant also offers a ton of different Indian sweet dishes on its catering menu such as kheer, gajar (carrot) halwa, gulab jamun, mango custard, zarda, and so much more.