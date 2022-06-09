Việt Nam, India to ‘significantly enhance’ defence cooperation

VIETNAM, June 9 -

Minister of Defence Phan Văn Giang and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh review the Guard of Honour on Wednesday. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Defence Phan Văn Giang held talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Wednesday in the Vietnamese capital Hà Nội, agreeing that the two countries should expand bilateral cooperation as close defence and security cooperation is an important factor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the session, the two ministers signed a Joint Vision Statement for Defence Partnership towards the year 2030, which will “significantly enhance” the scope and scale of bilateral defence cooperation.

Minister Giang said the visit of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is of significant meaning, especially on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-India diplomatic ties.

Minister Singh said defence cooperation is an important pillar of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Noting that India considers Việt Nam a key partner in its Act East policy, he expressed his hope that the partnership continues to prosper with bilateral engagements being expanded in many fields.

The Vietnamese side showed his appreciation for India’s support for Việt Nam in such areas as capacity building and aid for Việt Nam’s defence.

The two agreed to strengthen cooperation through the exchange of delegations, the hosting of dialogue, consultation sessions as well as training and participation in the United Nations peacekeeping missions, among others.

Exchanging views on regional and global issues of shared interest, the two ministers agreed that peace, cooperation and development are key in international issues. However, the global political, and security situation has been developing in a complicated way and the Asia-Pacific region still has underlying risks.

They highlighted the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) as well as the resettlement of disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The two sides also emphasised the need to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Code of Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and complete the signing of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law.

On this occasion, Minister Giang invited the Indian Ministry of Defence’s leaders and defence companies to attend the International Defence Exhibition to be hosted by Việt Nam by the end of this year. VNS