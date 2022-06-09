NuEnergy.ai contracts with the Government of Canada for testing Machine Trust Platform Innovation to build Trust in AI
It is now more critical than ever to develop guardrails to ensure trust of AI machines, and to extend this imperative from the public sector to the private sector.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuEnergy.ai has been awarded the artificial intelligence (AI) governance contract by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), a department of the Government of Canada. This testing contract follows the November 2021 announcement of a NuEnergy Machine Trust Platform pilot with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Both contracts are part of the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) program’s R&D innovation testing stream.
— Niraj Bhargava, NuEnergy.ai CEO
“ISED has a keen interest in the practical application of artificial intelligence technologies and in ensuring proper and disciplined governance,” said Julie McAuley, Chief Data Officer in ISED’s Digital Transformation Services Sector. “We are looking forward to this pilot initiative which will allow our team to experience, apply, support, and promote the development of responsible AI and its Governance.”
Early detection of risks is critical to the successful deployment of AI use cases both within the Government of Canada and within Canadian businesses. After delivering an executive education program, NuEnergy.ai is working with the ISED team to develop a framework for responsible AI governance which can be measured and monitored in the Machine Trust Platform™ (MTP) software.
ISED is the second testing department approved through the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) program to test the NuEnergy MTP software designed to support the ethical and transparent governance and measurement of artificial intelligence (AI) deployments. The Machine Trust Platform™ is a Canadian tech innovation that gives organizations configurable one-stop access to qualified, globally-sourced AI governance measurements and assessments.
Niraj Bhargava, CEO of NuEnergy.ai, adds, “It is now more critical than ever to develop guardrails to ensure trust of AI machines, and to extend this imperative from the public sector to the private sector. We are pleased to be expanding our partnership with the Government of Canada to do so and to deliver custom AI governance framework designs and trust assessment technology founded on global experience and expertise.”
The NuEnergy Machine Trust Platform™ measures essential trust parameters including privacy, ethics, transparency, and bias and protects against the risks of AI drift. Global standards, including the Government of Canada Algorithmic Impact Assessment (AIA), are integrated into the platform, which can be customized to include other relevant governance standards.
Under the ISC initiative, which supports the scale up and growth of Canada's innovators, NuEnergy.ai’s MTP can now be deployed in Government of Canada departments to test and improve the innovation to help commercialize their offering which monitors the trustworthiness of an organization’s AI data, development and implementation. The implementation of a configured platform follows education on AI Governance and an AI Governance Framework co-creation process.
With a distributed team based in Ottawa, Waterloo, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, NuEnergy.ai focuses exclusively on providing the education, frameworks, and tools that companies and governments need to properly govern, manage, and mitigate the risks of their growing deployments of AI.
About NuEnergy.ai
NuEnergy.ai is a Canadian Artificial Intelligence management software and professional services firm that helps build guardrails for organizations that develop or deploy AI to mitigate risk and maintain trust. The team co-creates AI Governance frameworks with clients based on leading international principles and standards, then openly and transparently integrates its ‘machine trust’ measurement and qualified software techniques built on a patent-pending methodology. An independent AI Governance company, NuEnergy.ai is pre-qualified for the Government of Canada’s ISC Program and the TBS/PSPC AI Source List, and integrates the Treasury Board directive – Algorithmic Impact Assessment (AIA) – into its platform for clients. Learn more at www.nuenergy.ai.
About ISED
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) works with Canadians in all areas of the economy and in all parts of the country to improve conditions for investment, enhance Canada's innovation performance, increase Canada's share of global trade and build a fair, efficient and competitive marketplace.
