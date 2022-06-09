Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of General Motors International Shilpan Amin

CANADA, August 6 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Shilpan Amin, President of General Motors International, on the margins of the Summit of the Americas.

The Prime Minister recognized the vital contribution that General Motors International makes to the Canadian auto manufacturing sector, and welcomed the company’s recent investments in Oshawa and Ingersoll, Ontario. These investments strengthen the integrated North American auto sector and create good, middle-class jobs.

The Prime Minister stressed Canada’s commitment to a net-zero future, and the critical role that zero-emission passenger vehicles will play in that future. He welcomed General Motors’ partnership in that effort, including its recent announcement to build a cathode active material (CAM) plant in Bécancour, Quebec, to support the production of electric vehicle batteries in North America.