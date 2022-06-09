Los Hermanos 1978 Wins at 2022 Bartender Spirits Awards
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 2022 Bartender Spirits Awards, the 4th edition in San Francisco this May, Los Hermanos 1978 Blanco and Reposado won a Silver medal, the ultimate seal of approval in the global spirits on-premise industry. Los Hermanos 1978 Blanco and Reposado needed to score highly in all aspects of judging: Mixability, Balance and Versatility, Taste, Mouthfeel and Finish, Package & Price.
This competition recognizes that bartenders are authentic influencers – their passions and tastes provide direction for the consumer, primarily via their guidance with wine, beer, or spirit recommendations. The creation of new drinks is often driven by bartender tastes and perceptions of current trends.
According to Sid Patel, CEO of event organizer Beverage Trade Network, “Idea of Bartender Spirits Awards is to put the best judges forward to evaluate the best on-premise spirits for the consumers. We were very pleased with the quality of the spirits we received in the 4th year of the competition.”
Spirits that scored 96 points and over were awarded a double gold medal, whereas phantoms that scored between 90 to 95 points were awarded a gold medal. Similarly, hearts assessed between 80 to 89 points were awarded a silver medal, and a bronze medal was awarded to those scoring between 70 to 79 points.
“We are extremely pleased that our spirits performed so highly at the recent Bartenders Spirits Awards,” said Donta Henson, CEO of Los Hermanos 1978. “Winning an award is particularly important because it shows that we are making the types of spirits that spirits drinkers want to buy and enjoy.”
About Los Hermanos 1978
Los Hermanos 1978 is a Black and Veteran-owned company that produces two award-winning premium tequilas. Our tequilas are made with the quality and a taste that enthusiasts and the average person have praised.
About the Bartender Spirits Awards
The Bartender Spirits Awards looks to identify spirits that should become additions to bar inventories. The spirits competition aims to provide independent and honest reviews for brands entering the U.S. on-premise industry.
The event organizers are Beverage Trade Network, a leading online platform dedicated to connecting the global beverage industry. The BTN platform helps beverage professionals connect with peers and understand the global business landscape, leading to the overall growth of the beverage industry. Beverage Trade Network also hosts other events such as IBWSS shows (London, Shanghai, and San Francisco), along with other events including USA Trade Tastings, London Competitions (Wine, Beer & Spirits), USA ratings (Beer & Spirits), and 14 other events around the world.
For more information, please see https://bartenderspiritsawards.com/en/.
