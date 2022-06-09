Los Hermanos 1978 Takes Home Double Gold and Gold Medals in Consumer-Judged SIP Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Hermanos 1978 tequilas landed high marks at the 2022 SIP Awards, the only internationally recognized consumer judging spirits competition unaffected by industry bias.
In its 14th year of record-breaking growth, the 2022 competition saw a new record high of over 1,270 spirit and mixer brand entries from all over the world. This large field of entrants makes even a SIP Awards Bronze medal an impressive accomplishment, as many competitors went home without any recognition.
"We're thrilled that our Los Hermanos 1978 Blanco won Double Gold while our Reposado won Gold and the Innovation Award. Although our brand is very young, we knew we were creating a brand with broad consumer appeal and one that beverage drinkers will enjoy on any occasion", said Donta Henson, CEO. "These awards are a great validation."
Each consumer judge evaluates individual spirit brands based on aroma, taste, and finish and finish using the revolutionary NEAT glass. This process allows for a larger sample size of data to be collected and interpreted, ensuring that the best brands will shine and receive the recognition they deserve."-Cher Holmes, Director of Operations. For more information, please visit https://sipawards.com
About Los Hermanos 1978
Los Hermanos 1978 is a Black and Veteran-owned company that produces two award-winning premium tequilas. Our tequilas are made with the quality and a taste that enthusiasts and the average person have praised.
Donta Henson
Los Hermanos 1978
+1 667-325-7136
donta@tequilaloshermanos.com