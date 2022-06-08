Attorney General Bonta Issues Statement on Nearly 17-Year Prison Sentence Against Megachurch Leader Naasón Joaquín García

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a statement on the nearly 17-year prison sentence imposed by the court for Naasón Joaquín García, the leader of La Luz del Mundo. As a result of a multiyear investigation and prosecution led by the California Department of Justice, García pleaded guilty last week to multiple felony counts of sexual assault involving three separate minors.

“Today’s sentence for Naasón Joaquín García is a critical step forward for justice,” said Attorney General Bonta. “While it will never undo the harm and trauma he caused as the leader of La Luz del Mundo, this sentence makes it crystal clear that abusers — no matter who they are — will be held accountable. Sexual assault is never acceptable. My heart goes out to all those affected by the horrific actions brought to light during this case. At the California Department of Justice, we will continue to stand up for survivors and fight back against abuse.”

During today’s hearing, the court sentenced García to 16 years and 8 months in prison. García will also be required to register as a sex offender for life. Prior to issuing the sentence, the court heard directly from survivors who provided impact statements for the court’s consideration. The court previously sentenced Susana Medina Oaxaca — who pleaded guilty to assault likely to cause great bodily injury — to one year of probation in addition to time served in jail and on house arrest, as well as six months of psychiatric counseling. Alondra Ocampo — who was convicted of three felony counts of contact with a minor for the purposes of committing a sexual offense and one count of forcible sexual penetration in 2020 — will be sentenced at a later date. The case was prosecuted by the California Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section with assistance from the California Highway Patrol, as well as the California Department of Justice’s Division of Law Enforcement and Appeals, Writs, and Trials Section.

Throughout the course of the case, the California Department of Justice’s Victims’ Services Unit (VSU) has served as a direct resource for survivors and their families, offering support and information at every stage of the prosecution. More broadly, VSU works in conjunction with victim service providers and frontline prosecutors all across the state to provide victim-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally-sensitive support services to all crime victims, including underserved, at-risk, underrepresented, and vulnerable populations.

More information about VSU is available here. General information and resources for survivors of sexual assault and violence is available here.