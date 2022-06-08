Submit Release
Fishing trailer event at Blackfoot's Jensen Grove canceled

Idaho Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer was scheduled for a fishing event at Jensen Grove Pond in Blackfoot on June 14.  That event has been canceled.  Fish have not been stocked at Jensen Grove pond due to low water levels.  The trailer event has been moved to Bannock Reservoir at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello on June 14 from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Those who sign in at the trailer don’t need fishing licenses to fish during the event, and fishing equipment and bait will be available to use for free while supplies last!

The Take Me Fishing Trailer will also be at Edson Fichter pond in Pocatello on Saturday, June 11, to help celebrate Idaho's Free Fishing Day.  Two other special fishing events are planned for that same day at Upper Kelly Park Pond in Soda Springs and at the Grace Fish Hatchery.  Poles, bait and other gear will be available for use for free at all these events while supplies last.  All three Free Fishing Day events will run from 9 am to 1 pm.

For more information about fishing opportunities with the fishing trailer in the Southeast Region or other areas of the state, check out the regional trailer schedules at https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/trailers.  For more information about upcoming Free Fishing Day Events, check out our website at https://idfg.idaho.gov.

