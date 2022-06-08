Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - May 2022
Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of May 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.
The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.
The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.
Board Served
Member
City
Selected Date
Appointment Date
Position End
Architects, Board of Registration for
Erica Loynd
Seattle
5/3/2022
6/18/2022
6/17/2028
Background Check Advisory Board, Washington
John Batiste
Olympia
5/25/2022
6/13/2022
6/10/2026
Background Check Advisory Board, Washington
Anthony Hawley
Okanogan
5/25/2022
6/13/2022
6/10/2026
Background Check Advisory Board, Washington
Tina Browning
Olympia
5/25/2022
6/13/2022
6/10/2026
Bates Technical College Board of Trustees
Thomas George
Tacoma
5/25/2022
5/25/2022
9/30/2025
Building Code Council
Daimon Doyle
Olympia
5/19/2022
5/19/2022
1/5/2025
Building Code Council
Craig Holt
Maple Valley
5/19/2022
5/19/2022
1/5/2025
Capital Projects Advisory Review Board
Keith Michel
Olympia
5/3/2022
5/3/2022
7/28/2025
Centralia College Board of Trustees
Annalee Tobey
Chehalis
5/25/2022
5/25/2022
9/30/2023
Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission
Benjamin Zepeda
Redmond
5/2/2022
5/2/2022
6/30/2024
Clover Park Technical College Board of Trustees
Tong Zhu
Lakewood
5/2/2022
5/2/2022
9/30/2026
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
Brian Polagye
Seattle
5/2/2022
5/2/2022
10/7/2022
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
Richard Doenges
Olympia
5/2/2022
5/2/2022
10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
Michal Rechner
Olympia
5/2/2022
5/2/2022
10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
Paula Culbertson
Cathlamet
5/2/2022
5/2/2022
10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
Garrett Dalan
Montesano
5/13/2022
5/13/2022
10/7/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
Jay Carmony
Olympia
5/13/2022
5/13/2022
10/7/2025
Growth Management Hearings Board
Deborah Eddy
Kirkland
5/24/2022
7/1/2022
6/30/2028
Health Insurance Pool Board of Directors, Washington State
Richard Hourigan
Moses Lake
5/13/2022
6/1/2022
5/31/2025
Industrial Insurance Appeals, Board of
Holly Kessler
Edmonds
5/31/2022
6/1/2022
6/17/2027
Investment Board, State
Greg Markley
Auburn
5/2/2022
5/2/2022
12/31/2024
Legislative Ethics Board
Shontrana Gates-Wertman
Bellevue
5/9/2022
5/9/2022
9/30/2026
Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission
John Ficker
Olympia
5/24/2022
7/1/2022
6/30/2024
Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission
Rachel Smith
Bainbridge Island
5/24/2022
5/24/2022
6/30/2023
Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission
Michael Tucker
Woodinville
5/24/2022
7/1/2022
6/30/2024
Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission
Lauri St. Ours
Lacey
5/24/2022
7/1/2022
6/30/2024
Naturopathy, State Board of
Krystal Richardson
Seattle
5/2/2022
5/2/2022
8/1/2022
Pension Policy, Select Committee on
Dan Legard
Kennewick
5/3/2022
5/3/2022
6/30/2024
Professional Educator Standards Board
Alejandro Castro-Wilson
Kent
5/23/2022
5/23/2022
9/30/2025
Professional Educator Standards Board
Amy Campbell
Vancouver
5/23/2022
5/23/2022
6/30/2022
Public Employees' Benefits Board
Monica McLemore
Seattle
5/27/2022
5/26/2022
10/1/2023
Public Health Advisory Board
Dylan Dressler
Spokane
5/13/2022
5/13/2022
7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board
Thomas Locke
Sequim
5/13/2022
5/13/2022
7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board
Chris Branch
Okanogan
5/13/2022
5/13/2022
7/25/2024
Public Policy, Washington State Institute for
Nick Streuli
Olympia
5/12/2022
5/13/2022
1/1/2075
Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council
Dennis McLerran
Port Ludlow
5/11/2022
6/10/2022
6/25/2022
Rehabilitation Council, Washington State
Lark Toney
Olympia
5/3/2022
5/3/2022
9/30/2024
Serve Washington
Joel Ryan
Bellevue
5/3/2022
5/3/2022
2/15/2025
Serve Washington
Liahann Bannerman
Seattle
5/3/2022
5/3/2022
2/15/2025
Serve Washington
Nathaniel Lawver
Tacoma
5/3/2022
5/3/2022
2/15/2023
Serve Washington
Gabrielle Ryan
Spokane
5/3/2022
5/3/2022
2/15/2023
Serve Washington
Kimberly Maki
Lakewood
5/3/2022
5/3/2022
2/15/2024
Tobacco Settlement Authority
Wolfgang Opitz
Tacoma
5/13/2022
5/13/2022
5/3/2026
Tobacco Settlement Authority
Ken Vyhmeister
Walla Walla
5/13/2022
6/2/2022
6/1/2026
Transportation Commission
Deborah Young
Lopez Island
5/9/2022
5/9/2022
6/30/2028
Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board
June Altaras
Kirkland
5/2/2022
5/2/2022
6/30/2025
