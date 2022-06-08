Statement from Secretary Miguel Cardona on Confirmation of Amy Loyd as Assistant Secretary for the Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education

Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement on the confirmation of Amy Loyd as Assistant Secretary for the Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education:

“I am thrilled by the Senate’s confirmation of Amy Loyd, whose expertise in the intersection between education and workforce development will make her an excellent assistant secretary for the Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education,” said Secretary Cardona. “In her past work, both as vice president at Jobs for the Future and previously as director of education at Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Amy has demonstrated a commitment to providing students of all ages, backgrounds, and career stages with equitable opportunities to acquire new skills and secure good-paying jobs. At the Department of Education, Amy will continue to drive our efforts to grow the middle class by expanding career-connected learning and better aligning our K-12 and postsecondary systems with the needs of our workforce.”

About Amy Loyd

Amy Loyd, Ed.L.D., has an extensive background in education and the nonprofit sector, and has designed and led programs across the United States that improve education and workforce outcomes for people and strengthen communities. Most recently, Dr. Loyd was a vice president at Jobs for the Future, where she led the organization’s programs in college and career pathways that span K-12 and postsecondary education and training into the world of work; in workforce development with a lens on economic advancement; in state and federal policy; and in diversity, equity, and inclusion. She previously was the director of education at Cook Inlet Tribal Council, leading a network of schools and programming providing comprehensive, culturally responsive education, training, and wraparound services to the Alaska Native and Native American communities.

Dr. Loyd holds a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s College and a doctorate in education leadership from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, where she was an adjunct lecturer focused on using career pathways to increase opportunity and equity. She is a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico.