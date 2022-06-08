WBC Broadband Council Meets Virtually June 14

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council’s Broadband Advisory Council (BBAC) will meet via Zoom on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m.



Topics to be discussed include

Anyone interested in joining the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/BBAC_Meeting or by calling in at 1-346-248-7799 (Meeting ID: 856350956#)



ABOUT BROADBAND ENHANCEMENT AND THE ADVISORY COUNCIL

The Wyoming Business Council’s broadband program was built to ensure every citizen and business has access to affordable, reliable, redundant, and future-proof broadband. The 11-member advisory council and program manager were enabled by the 2018 Wyoming Legislature. Since then, we continue to pursue ways to make Wyoming a national leader in mapping and addressing rural broadband needs.

We encourage every Wyoming resident and business, including families with K-12 students, to participate in our broadband speedtest and surveys so we can better understand broadband needs across the state. Take the speedtest and survey at wbc.pub/BB_SpeedTest.