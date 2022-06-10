VEERUM announces new Vice President and Global Head of Business Development
VEERUM names Stuart Barvir as Vice President and Global Head of Business Development.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VEERUM, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, welcomes Stuart Barvir into the newly created role of Vice President & Global Head of Business Development. In his new role, Stuart will lead the charge in strengthening VEERUM’s global reach with a focus on expanding VEERUM’s presence in new markets.
“As VEERUM continues to grow, we need the best leaders to capitalize on our momentum,” says David Lod, CEO of VEERUM. “Stuart’s proven track record in strategic development, sales, and technology expertise will take VEERUM to the next stage of growth. We have many untapped markets ready for development and we are excited to have Stuart to drive positive growth worldwide.”
Stuart brings over 30 years’ experience with brands in real time industrial software, digital transformation and mission-critical applications. Before joining VEERUM, Stuart was Vice President of Global Sales for the Oil & Gas Midstream Business at AVEVA, where he expanded their digital business, streamlined operations, and launched targeted growth initiatives to solidify the company’s global leadership position. His strong business acumen has supported revenue growth for companies such as the French multinational company Schneider Electric, where he served as their Vice President of Business Development for 7 years. Stuart has a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and an MBA from the University of Alberta.
“I’m looking forward to fostering VEERUM’s growth as an international player,'' says Stuart. “Our solution has tremendous potential to transform critical business operations in new geographies, and I’m honoured to be tasked with taking us to the next level.”
For more information on available partnership and business opportunities with VEERUM, visit https://www.veerum.com/demo.
About VEERUM
VEERUM allows you to be on site without going to site. VEERUM provides the primary visualization and analytics application to combine all CAD, geospatial, document management, IoT, and operational systems. Clients can now elevate all their siloed and valuable data into an easy-to-use cloud-based application. Our clients are accelerating the transition to digital asset ownership, effectively building and maintaining the world's critical infrastructure. Go live in 48 hours with VEERUM. For additional information: veerum.com.
