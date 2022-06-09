Chamco Digital Elevates Legacy Systems for Healthcare Organizations and Large Enterprises with Secure Cloud Migrations

Das Douglas, CEO of Chamco Digital End-to-End Cloud Solutions Epic on Azure

SUGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chamco Digital is changing the technology legacy landscape with a vetted team of professionals who offer over a decade of industry experience. The top-tier team at Chamco Digital has more than 200 satisfied clients globally, ranging from the U.K. to the United States. The more than 100 elite I.T. professionals are on call for every system-wide eventuality using three main office locations.

In a recent study by Clinic to Cloud, 1 out of 2 healthcare providers feels the future of better client engagement lies with an upgraded system. They believe “transformation is critical to support better patient engagement, practice efficiency, and diagnostic outcomes.” Chamco Digital is a pivotal partner for companies who want to turn the corner on outdated systems. Through Chamco Digital’s tailored modernization strategy, healthcare systems and organizations move into the new digital age with a secure and agile design.

The renowned agency is reshaping the future of healthcare systems by providing Epic in Azure, cloud migration, and cloud integration services. Chamco Digital is “transforming the Epic Systems’ Electronic health record experience using Microsoft Azure and optimizing cloud technological and operational efficiency.” The vetted team at Chamco Digital boasts 20+ years in the business. As a result, they can enhance and modernize legacy systems through their time-tested approach while staying on budget and meeting the developmental deadline.

The brainchild of a seasoned finance and medical technology professional Das Douglas, Chamco Digital is reaching new heights each year with more than 300 completed projects to date. Business visionary Das Douglas is a medical technology whiz surrounded by a seasoned C-suite led by Chief Technology Officer N. Jude Nwosu. Nwosu, a 20-year technology veteran, is joined by experienced financial expert Umar Ali as CFO.

This trio created Chamco Digital not only to meet their customers’ needs but to surpass their expectations. At Chamco Digital, the client’s goals are always top of mind. This skilled workforce thrives on complicated operations which require a specific skillset for complex problems. Chamco Digital offers a solution-based approach designed to unravel even the most intricate network issues. Under their leadership, healthcare systems and large enterprises are fully integrated and running smoothly around the globe.

Chamco Digital’s clients like Alok A. from Seek Med rave, “The app has received positive feedback from different user groups focused on its intuitive U.I. Chamco Digital’s new logo design has also been praised.” Other satisfied clients like Ryan E. add, “I am so glad to have found a partner we can rely on to help us act on our vision for our mobile app offerings.”

Over the years, Chamco Digital and partner has worked with some of the largest companies, such as Hasbro and StableDoc. The experts at Chamco are forging a pathway forward for legacy systems and helping intricate health systems and large enterprises accelerate their journey to the cloud.

