/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell line development market is projected to grow at a CAGR of above 10.5% over the forecast period and surpass the market value of around USD 11,489 million by 2028.



Cell lines are essential technologies that are used by the researcher and analyst of cell biochemistry andphysiology for bioproduction and drug discovery. These cell line technologies are also used to study the behavior of toxic substances and drugs affecting cells. Moreover, cell line development technology is normally used in the research and biotechnology industries for cell culture, tissue engineering, and gene therapy.

Developing cell lines following a constant transfection step for gene regulation or recombinant biogenesis is an important method used by scientists and researchers. Additionally, Chinese hamster ovary cells, while an uncommon choice at the time, have proven extremely beneficial for developing cell lines and advancing fields such as drug development, cancer research, and biological research. Such genetically stable cells mitigate many of the disadvantages of other complex mammalian expression systems while providing many of the advantages of relatively low organism expression systems. Cell line generation has often been inefficient, hampered by imprecise finite dilution methods or shear stresses induced by traditional flow cytometers and high-pressure cell sorters.

Global Cell Line Development Industry Growth Factors

Technological advances in development, detection, manufacturing, and testing offer tremendous growth opportunities for drug discovery, development, and pharmaceutical research. Additionally, researchers have focused on the development of various protein-based therapies that promote the growth of high-expression cell lines and favor the global expansion of the cell line development market over the forecast period. In addition, the performance and manufacturing of biosimilars have improved over the past decade due to the exhaustion of patents for branded therapeutics, which is driving the market growth. Despite the innovative technology worldwide, the development of authentic and reliable cell lines remains a major challenge in this market. In addition, the modernization of cell line development for drug development, tissue engineering, gene expression research, and biotherapeutic production will accelerate the growth of cell line development.

Report Coverage

Market Cell Line Development Market Market Size 2021 US$ 5,279 Mn Market Forecast 2028 US$ 11,489 Mn CAGR 10.5% During 2021 - 2028 Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product, By Source, By Type of Cell Line, By Application And By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Sigma-Aldrich Corp., Lonza group AG, Corning Inc., Eurofins, GE Healthcare,

GenScript Biotech Corporation, Syngene International Limited, Novartis, Samsung

Biologics, Horizon Discovery, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Wuxi AppTec. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling,

Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation



The Rise in Cancer Cases Will Drive the Market Growth

Increasing number of cancer cases across the world is expected to fuel the demand for cell line development market. Cell lines derived from cancer and tumor cells are widely used in research, including as a model to understand cancer and identify potential new treatments. Cancer cell lines are cell lines made up of immortal cancer cells that divide and grow indefinitely in the laboratory. Moreover, human cancer cell lines are more widely used to discover new treatments, study cancer biology, and improve the effectiveness of existing cancer treatments. Initially, there was some success in translating cell line findings for the benefit of patients. This led to the emergence of the NCI60 panel in the late 1980s. The NCI60 panel, which contains 60 cancer cells derived from nine different cancer types, was first introduced in 1990. It is a collection of cell lines derived from human cancer that aimed to report on the enhancement of internal clinical variations of a type of cancer and treatment. A panel of cancer cell lines has been successfully used in the advancement of a proteasome inhibitor as a treatment method for multiple myeloma.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional splits of the global cell line development market. The Asia-Pacific regional market is projected to expand at a rapid pace due to increased government and private-sector healthcare spending. During the forecast period, the biotech industry in emerging economies is expected to grow significantly. Government initiatives such as national healthcare programs and improved medical infrastructure and services are helping to grow the biotechnology sector in developing economies. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific cell line development market is projected to expand during the forecast period, due to a rise in the risk of infectious diseases, chronic cancer, and rare diseases, and an increase in the geriatric population. For example, Samsung Biologics has launched S-CHOICE cell line new tech in August 2020. The technology will boost cell viability and yield high-quality cell lines in the Asia-Pacific.

Market Segmentation

The global cell line development market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product type, source, type of cell line, and application. Based on the product type, the market is divided into reagents & media, equipment (incubator, bioreactor, storage equipment, centrifuge, electroporators, microscope, FACS, and others), and accessories & consumables. Based on source, the market is bifurcated into mammalian and non-mammalian (amphibians, and insects). Based on type of cell line, the market is classified into recombinant, continuous cell line, hybridomas, and primary cell line. Based on the application, the market is divided into bioproduction, drug discovery, toxicity testing, tissue engineering, and research.

Major Players

Some major players covered global cell line development market is Sigma-Aldrich Corp., Lonza group AG, Corning Inc., Eurofins, GE Healthcare, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Syngene International Limited, Novartis, Samsung Biologics, Horizon Discovery, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXiAppTec.

