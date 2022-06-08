Governor Abbott Directs HHSC To Ensure All Children In Uvalde Have Access To Behavioral Health Resources

TEXAS, June 8 - June 8, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter directing Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) Commissioner Cecile Young to use all available resources to ensure mental health support services are available to every child in the Uvalde community following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. The Governor also instructed HHSC to work alongside the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the Texas Child Mental Health Care Consortium to provide behavioral health resources and community support that are crucial for Uvalde to heal.

"As these families begin to rebuild their lives, it is essential that the children of Uvalde have access to mental health treatment," reads the letter. "The Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has jurisdiction over behavioral health services on behalf of the State. Given this substantial capacity, I am asking that you use all available resources to work with families to provide behavioral health services to every child in Uvalde who desires support. Although we cannot erase what happened in Uvalde, we can ensure, through the coordinated efforts of HHSC, TEA, and other organizations, that every child in that community gets the support they need."

Read the Governor's letter.

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to provide all available resources to support the Uvalde community following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. Those actions include: