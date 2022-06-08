Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,266 in the last 365 days.

Tough as Nails

God’s words to us in poetry.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This book is sharp and surprising. Considering no one thinks of God speaking in the form of poetry, the reader is introduced to God the Father immediately, hearing Him calling the roughest ones and those without a clue to life, “reading their mail,” and inviting those who respond to come be His voice to the world.

Here, God is offering to make man’s life full of trouble, sorrow, and hard work into a new life, strong with the grace of God, sharing with other men the strength offered by God through His words through them, calling out to other men to come be God’s men for this time. The world is being ripped and toppled, and only the strong will come through this crucible, and God wants more men who are willing to lay down their lives to tell others about the powerful God of the Universe who lives in the hearts of men.

Karen J Chisholm has said that the poems in the book "Tough as Nails" came to her in the morning quiet as strong, forceful, and straight from God. In many different ways God shares His heart for mankind in this book, inviting both warriors and unbelievers to come follow Him, and the call is to “whosoever will.” So anyone can use this book to become acquainted with God and His ways, and can be used in the kingdom of God.

When asked where she works, Karen responds “I work for God.” Karen is a pianist, singer, songwriter who has written over one hundred songs and published 12 of them on YouTube. Currently, Karen is retired and occasionally leads worship at her church.

Read more about the inspiring poems of Karen Chisholm "Tough as Nails" by purchasing her book on Amazon.


About Bookside Press:

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here

You just read:

Tough as Nails

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.