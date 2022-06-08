Tough as Nails
God’s words to us in poetry.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This book is sharp and surprising. Considering no one thinks of God speaking in the form of poetry, the reader is introduced to God the Father immediately, hearing Him calling the roughest ones and those without a clue to life, “reading their mail,” and inviting those who respond to come be His voice to the world.
Here, God is offering to make man’s life full of trouble, sorrow, and hard work into a new life, strong with the grace of God, sharing with other men the strength offered by God through His words through them, calling out to other men to come be God’s men for this time. The world is being ripped and toppled, and only the strong will come through this crucible, and God wants more men who are willing to lay down their lives to tell others about the powerful God of the Universe who lives in the hearts of men.
Karen J Chisholm has said that the poems in the book "Tough as Nails" came to her in the morning quiet as strong, forceful, and straight from God. In many different ways God shares His heart for mankind in this book, inviting both warriors and unbelievers to come follow Him, and the call is to “whosoever will.” So anyone can use this book to become acquainted with God and His ways, and can be used in the kingdom of God.
When asked where she works, Karen responds “I work for God.” Karen is a pianist, singer, songwriter who has written over one hundred songs and published 12 of them on YouTube. Currently, Karen is retired and occasionally leads worship at her church.
Read more about the inspiring poems of Karen Chisholm "Tough as Nails" by purchasing her book on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here