Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,266 in the last 365 days.

I AM With You

Hearing God Through Poetry

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen J Chisholm shares the blessing of poetry from God in her book “I AM with You.” She says these poems are gifts to her in her morning quiet time as she writes out her questions and waits for God’s answers, following God’s instruction to “Write for me, Child.”

The book “I AM with You” is first a gentle wooing to come closer to the Savior, a getting to know God the Father, a quiet immersion into the wonder of the Holy Spirit, and a gentle assurance of acceptance in the Presence of God. The poems in this book are a collection of encouragement and an opening of self to establish connection with the unseen Creator of the universe. When the connection is ongoing, the seeker then confidently shares all manner of thoughts and questions, culminating in confidence in talking to God every morning and an awareness that God really is with us.

Here, Karen J Chisholm generously shares gifts from God that others too may “hear” God’s encouragement as they experience His words of rhyme. From the poem “Your Life is a Prayer” come God’s words . . . “Every day you talk to Me in simple ways others don’t see. . . Always see good, expecting by faith, I receive glory through life lived in Grace.” And from the closing poem: “Wishes” “If wishes were horses . . . ah, but they’re not. Wispy and dreamy and fluffy more like, made up of glory we hope to attain but won’t reach for, aspire to, believe in, or claim. . . “ Chisholm shares that she once asked God, “What do you want me to do with all these notebooks full of poems?” and God answered “Publish!”

Karen J Chisholm has shared her gifts with pastors, evangelists, family, coworkers, and brothers and sisters in Christ and in poetry reading groups. People who hear her read these poems are touched and amazed by the way Chisholm delivers the words of poetry with God’s authority and inflection.

"I AM with You" is the first of three books of poetry from God, followed by “Tough as Nails”, and “Voices”, all poetry inspired by God.

Read more about the inspiring poems of Karen Chisholm I AM with You by purchasing her book on Amazon.


About Bookside Press:
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

I AM With You

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.