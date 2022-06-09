Fayette County, PA Sheriff Sales to Move Online Starting September 2022
UNIONTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is moving to an online platform for their Sheriff Sales via an easy-to-use system provided by the national online software provider Realauction.com. The county’s first online sale is estimated to be in September of 2022.
Moving online will open the county’s sale up to a larger audience of bidders, resulting in a significantly higher third-party sales rate & allowing those properties to return to the tax rolls more quickly. It will also allow the county to hold their sales without large public gatherings, which has been a significant consideration due to COVID.
Realauction.com’s platform will allow bidders to view the list of properties being sold while keeping track of the auction in real time. All deposits and payments are made electronically. Deposits will be applied toward winning payments if applicable, & refunded if the bidder does not win. Prospective bidders can complete their research on the site as well – including links to such sites as the Assessment and Tax Claim Office. Any questions will be answered by Realauction.com’s dedicated Customer Service Department.
“We are excited to move our county to this digital platform & to use technology to save our staff time and money over the current manual process”, said James Custer, Fayette County Sheriff. “Realauction.com’s proven track record, cost efficient platform, & user-friendly software made this decision an easy one.”
Realauction.com’s CEO, Lloyd McClendon said “We are excited to continue our expansion into the state of Pennsylvania & look forward to working with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.” If you would like more information about Realauction.com, please visit their website at www.realauction.com.
About Realauction.com
Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2005. Serving over 400 counties in 11 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Newark, NJ & the entire state of Ohio. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325.
Mia Ahmed
