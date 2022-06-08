Scientology Religious Retreat Freewinds celebrates 34th Anniversary

Scientology ship Freewinds at the Caribbean.

Watch Inside the Freewinds on the Scientology Network.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each June, Scientologists celebrate the Maiden Voyage of the Freewinds, a ship powered by the purpose: to help create a better world.

The Freewinds is a religious retreat that serves Scientologists as the pinnacle of their journey to total spiritual freedom. Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard directed that the highest levels of the Bridge to Total Freedom (the spiritual path followed by Scientologists) be delivered in a distraction-free environment, off the crossroads of the day-to-day world. So it was that Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige saw to the purchase and retrofitting of the Motor Vessel Freewinds, which was christened on June 6, 1988.

From the top of her bridge to the depths of her engine room, the Freewinds is a ship powered by the purpose: to help create a better world. With its state-of-the-art navigation system, manned by some of the most competent sailors on the sea, this is a ship that uplifts communities wherever she puts in. Sailing under the flag of the Sea Organization, the Church’s religious order, the Freewinds forwards Scientology humanitarian goals, helping to shape the fate of entire nations.

Civic and religious leaders from throughout the Caribbean and Latin America recognize the Freewinds as a place of profound personal renewal, and as a source of solutions to meet their needs through the Church’s humanitarian programs and interfaith initiatives.

When the pandemic struck in 2020, the Freewinds was in Aruba. She rapidly geared up to clean and sanitize schools, healthcare centers, shelters, fire and police stations, museums, nonprofits, businesses and public facilities. And her Volunteer Ministers distributed thousands of copies of educational booklets to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through the island. The response was so effective that Aruba’s Director of Tourism and Public Health credited the work of the Freewinds with enabling the island to reopen its borders to tourism and trade.

In launching the Scientology TV Network in March 2018, David Miscavige promised that the channel’s programming would take people “into our Churches, spanning 167 countries on six continents… behind the scenes and into our Church management, publication and dissemination facilities, humanitarian outreach centers and programs…” with the network’s original series Destination: Scientology and Inside Scientology.

So, on the 34th anniversary of the ship’s Maiden Voyage, watch Inside the Freewinds on the Scientology Network. And see just why its yearly anniversary is celebrated by leaders throughout the Caribbean and Scientologists everywhere.

Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.

Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

The European Office of the Church of Scientology is recognized as a Religious Entity by the Spain Ministry of Justice, registered with number 024742 at the Special Registry of Religious Entities and is also registered at the EU Transparency Registry with number 872253227782-36. It participates at the Civil Society Platform of Fundamental Rights created by the EU FRA, as well as at the OSCE and the Freedom of Religion or Belief NGO Committee of the United Nations. Its mission is to represent the Scientology religion and its founder L. Ron Hubbard as well as its secular humanitarian programs at the European institutions such as the European Parliament, the European Commission, the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as with the UN.

