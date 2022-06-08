More about Canton Man Arrested for Armed Robbery

Submit Release
On June 7, 2022, Marcus Paul Milford, 52, of Canton, Georgia, was arrested on one count of Armed Robbery.  Milford was indicted by a Dawson County Grand Jury and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest in May 2022 for an armed robbery which occurred at a Dawsonville, Georgia CVS Pharmacy in 2015.  During the 2015 armed robbery, prescription pills were stolen.  During this extensive investigation, the GBI was able to identify Milford and secure his indictment.     

Milford was also identified by the GBI as the person responsible for a 2014 Blairsville, Georgia CVS Pharmacy armed robbery.  The GBI acquired an additional warrant for Milford for the Blairsville armed robbery.  A substantial amount of prescription pills was taken during the Blairsville robbery.  

Milford, a Cherokee County resident,  was arrested by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office without incident.  The GBI, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigations into the armed robberies.  Milford is incarcerated in the Dawson County Detention Center and is pending transfer to Union County to be booked on the Union County warrant.

