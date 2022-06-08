LifeTagger to Showcase Proximity Services Platform at the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference
Attendees to experience LifeTagger platform in simulated hotel environment, June 27-30
“Our LifePlatform provides every hotel multiple touchpoints to stay connected to guests, vendors, staff, and visitors.””ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeTagger, a proximity-driven business solution capable of transforming an organization’s information, service and experience delivery, has announced its participation with HITEC Orlando. LifeTagger will provide attendees with exclusive content and connection at the conference from June 27 to June 30 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.
LifeTagger is a proximity-driven business solution that transforms and streamlines the delivery of the right experiences to your guests where, how, and when they need. Service customers, employees, and guests better by hyper-localizing engagement to create an amazing on-site experience for stakeholders without requiring more staff. LifeTagger helps to:
- Improve content relevancy by coordinating the timing, location, and delivery of information
- Create unique onsite customer experiences designed for any customer
- Optimize employee productivity and reduce the need for additional staff
HITEC is the perfect environment for LifeTagger’s on-site demonstration as this unique event combines top-notch education with the brightest minds and hottest technologies for hospitality from across the globe. Produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) the event offers attendees with essential education, access to top hospitality technology industry experts and the resources to find cost-effective ways to improve company bottom lines.
“Helping hotels and other hospitality organizations improve their connection with every stakeholder within their business has always been the driving mission at LifeTagger,” said LifeTagger Co-Founder Marlon Brown. “Our LifePlatform provides every hotel multiple touchpoints to stay connected to guests, vendors, staff, and visitors.”
If you are interested in an on-site, simulated hotel experience during HITEC Orlando with LifeTagger please visit us in the expo hall at booth #2631. If you wish to interview one of the company’s founders, please contact Amy Parrish at (404) 310-6559 or email aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com. To learn more about implementing LifeTaggers’s innovative technology platform, please visit www.lifetaggerapp.com.
