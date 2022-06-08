Submit Release
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on the Benefits of Drug and Alcohol Detoxing in a Treatment Center

Substance Detoxing in a Treatment Center

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on the benefits of drug and alcohol detoxing in a treatment center. Some people may feel that detoxing at home is the best way to quit their substance abuse, but this can be challenging and lead to relapse.

People who choose to go to an inpatient addiction treatment center can get the support they need to get through the initial stages of detox. The professionals in the facility will also equip the person with the tools necessary for recovering and staying sober.

Detoxing is an emotional and physical process. People can equate detoxing to quitting substance abuse, but it also deals with the side effects of stopping the addictive habit. Some symptoms of drug and alcohol detoxing at home can include:

• Seizures
• Nausea
• Vomiting
• Heart problems
• Delirium tremens
• Depression
• Anxiety
• Anger
• Suicide
• Hurting others
• Overdose

There are several benefits that people can have when choosing to go to an inpatient treatment center. The provided programs can help people through the detoxing phase and start the recovery process. Some benefits of going to an addiction treatment facility can include:

• Evidence-based strategies
• Relapse prevention
• Withdrawal assistance
• 24/7 medical monitoring
• Psychotherapy services
• Selective medication management
• Coping skills training
• Co-occurring mental illness diagnosis
• Group sessions and community support
• Long-term mental health care plan

When detoxing from a substance, several options can help people, so they’re not doing it by themselves at home. People who have chosen to quit their substance abuse can choose to do inpatient or outpatient detox. Either method will help them safely detox and get the tools necessary for sobriety.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and evidence-based programs that are effective. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.

William Slover
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital
