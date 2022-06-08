Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on the Causes of Hallucinations and the Dangers of it
EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on the potential causes of hallucinations and its dangers. People who experience hallucinations often have a hard time realizing they’re experiencing one because they can feel as vivid as real life.
Many people, when they hallucinate, will be able to see, hear, smell, taste, and feel the sensations brought on by the hallucination. This isn’t what inherently makes it bad, but the hallucination can make someone feel like they have to do something. This can sometimes include dangerous activities such as walking in front of an oncoming car.
The dangers of hallucinations can put the person experiencing them at risk of hurting themselves and potentially other people. Although the person may not want to follow through on a dangerous action, the hallucination can make them feel like they have to complete the activity.
Many things can change the physical and chemical makeup of people’s brains. Therefore, there are many possibilities for why someone may be experiencing a hallucination. Some common causes of hallucinations can include:
· Psychotic mental health disorders
· Medication side effects
· Aftereffect of anesthesia
· Charles Bonnet Syndrome
· Late-stage Alzheimer’s
· Late-stage Parkinson’s disease
· Sleep deprivations and Narcolepsy
· Severe dehydration
· Infections and high fevers
· Poorly controlled diabetes
Some people may have a mental disorder such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder that can be the root cause of the hallucinations. Some people can experience this event through substance use.
If someone is experiencing hallucinations, they should seek medical attention. It can help them identify the root cause and find ways to prevent further hallucinations.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and evidence-based programs that are effective. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.
William Slover
Many people, when they hallucinate, will be able to see, hear, smell, taste, and feel the sensations brought on by the hallucination. This isn’t what inherently makes it bad, but the hallucination can make someone feel like they have to do something. This can sometimes include dangerous activities such as walking in front of an oncoming car.
The dangers of hallucinations can put the person experiencing them at risk of hurting themselves and potentially other people. Although the person may not want to follow through on a dangerous action, the hallucination can make them feel like they have to complete the activity.
Many things can change the physical and chemical makeup of people’s brains. Therefore, there are many possibilities for why someone may be experiencing a hallucination. Some common causes of hallucinations can include:
· Psychotic mental health disorders
· Medication side effects
· Aftereffect of anesthesia
· Charles Bonnet Syndrome
· Late-stage Alzheimer’s
· Late-stage Parkinson’s disease
· Sleep deprivations and Narcolepsy
· Severe dehydration
· Infections and high fevers
· Poorly controlled diabetes
Some people may have a mental disorder such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder that can be the root cause of the hallucinations. Some people can experience this event through substance use.
If someone is experiencing hallucinations, they should seek medical attention. It can help them identify the root cause and find ways to prevent further hallucinations.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and evidence-based programs that are effective. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.
William Slover
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital
email us here