Soin Therapeutics Presents Breakthrough in War on Mass Opioid Addiction With Mass Production of Non-Opioid Pain Therapy
DAYTON, OH, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soin Therapeutics, a division of Soin Neuroscience, earned the FDA’s orphan drug designation on its newly developed low-dose naltrexone drugs for the treatment of regional pain syndrome, presenting a non-addictive option for pain management and advancing America’s war against mass opioid addiction.
Research has shown that naltrexone is a pure opioid antagonist that has been used to treat opioid dependence for many years. However, according to recent studies, naltrexone has become a potent treatment for complex regional pain syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and even Crohn’s disease.
The HHS announced a U.S. opioid epidemic in 2016, following a 42,000-death record in 2016 caused by opioid overdoses. The number of deaths has been on the rise since then, not because the country’s population is not enlightened about the effect of opiates. Rather, many need it to numb out the incessant pains that hard-working Americans suffer every day. Unfortunately, opiates pose a high risk of addiction and dependency.
During and after the pandemic, 71% of Americans had to work from home, according to the Pew Research Center. This escalated the number of sedentary workers in the country. A 2019 study revealed a direct relationship between sedentary working and regional pain syndrome. The result was increased use of opiates, which are the most common painkillers in the United States. Consequently, over 75,600 deaths were attributed to opioid overdose between May 2020 (when the lockdown started) and April 2021. That’s 80% more opioid-related deaths than the year the war against opioids was announced.
With naltrexone, Amol Soin, founder of Soin Therapeutics, developed a solution for both complex regional pain and opioid dependency, ushering fresh hope to Americans. Rigorously tested to ascertain safety for use by citizens, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has found it safe to use but considers it relatively expensive to manufacture and, as such, would require government funding for mass production. Therefore, Soin’s painkillers were given the orphan drug designation.
According to facts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, over 1.27 million Americans receive medication-assisted treatment against opioid dependence in more than 14,000 facilities across the country. An invention that entirely eliminates the need for citizens to use opiates in treating pains is a viable way to heal the country from the menaces of opioids. Soin Therapeutics pointed the world in that direction and is set to commence a large national late-stage efficacy trial in 2022.
About Soin Neuroscience
Soin Neuroscience is a privately-owned biotechnology company based in Dayton, Ohio. It develops drugs to treat several chronic conditions, among which its latest low-dose naltrexone drug is designated the orphan status by the FDA.
Augustine O. Ojeh
