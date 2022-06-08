3D Printed Battery Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 19.53%

As per the research published by Strategic Market Research, 3D Printed Battery Market is anticipated to expedite at a CAGR of 19.53% throughout the prevised time frame of 2020-2030. The continuous increase in the demand for energy storage, rise in wearable devices sales, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, etc., are propelling the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3D printing technology is gradually becoming the gold standard for the next-generation futuristic 3D printed energy systems, where the batteries & supercapacitors can be printed in any desired shape. 3D printing is known as a highly advanced production technology that uses a digitally controlled layering of phase change & reactive materials, along with solvent-based inks, to produce complicated 3D structures. On the basis of the architectural process, the Graphene-based PLA filaments segment held the largest market share. In terms of region, North America held the highest share, with a burgeoning CAGR.



The report furnished by Strategic Market Research on the 3D Printed Batteries is bifurcated based on:

By Architectural Process

• Graphene-based Li-ion anodes

• Graphene-based PLA filaments

• Solid-state graphene supercapacitors

• Platinum-based electrodes

• Others

By Applications

Wearables

Smartphones

Others





By End-User

Electronics

Energy Storage Devices

Others





Regions:

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

Finland

Switzerland

France

Russian Federation

U.K

Finland

Turkey

Netherlands

Belgium

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

Thailand

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

New Zealand

Australia

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Brazil

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2020 to 2030 CAGR 19.53% Base Year 2020 Historical Data for 2015 - 2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies KeraCel,Neware,Solvay AG,Stratasys Ltd,Materialise NV,3D Systems,EOS GmbH,GE Additive,SLM Solutions,EXOne Leading Segment Based on Application Wearables Leading Region North America Segments covered Based on Architectural Process, Based on Application, Based on End Users, and Based on Region Growth Drivers Small battery-operated customer gadgets, Portable and flexible energy sources

Vital factors proliferating the Market Growth :

The rising demand for powerful batteries for energy storage is the major factor driving the market growth. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) clearly stated that the world requires around 150 GW of battery storage to adequately meet the IRENA's desired target of nearly 45% of power generation from renewable sources by 2030.





Also, the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the market growth significantly. IoT Analytics has stated that the number of connected IoT devices in 2022 has grown up to 18%, i.e. nearly14.4 a billion globally. In 2021, there were 12.3 billion connected IoT devices, and in 2025, the number is expected to grow up to 27.1 billion.





Furthermore, the rise in demand for wearable devices is also augmenting the market growth significantly. A research study revealed that in 2020, there were around 830 million wearable devices across the globe. Smartwatches are the primary product that consumers purchase, thus accounting for almost 52.21% of the global market. Moreover, at present, there are around 80 million shipments of basic wearables available worldwide, along with another 119 million wrist wear.





In terms of the Architectural Process, the ‘Graphene-based PLA filaments segment held the lion’s share of the market.

In terms of Architectural Process, the market is ramified into Graphene-based Li-ion anodes, Graphene-based PLA filaments, Solid-state graphene supercapacitors, Platinum-based electrodes, and others. The ‘Graphene-based Li-ion anodes’ segment held the largest share along with a robust CAGR because they are highly conductive & much more durable as compared to the other non-specialized filaments when infused with graphene. The Global Graphene Market was valued at around USD 94.78 million in 2020 with a CAGR of 32.11% and is expected to reach a value of nearly 1.53 billion by 2030.

In terms of Applications, the ‘Wearables’ segment held the maximum share of the market.

In terms of Applications, the market is segregated into Wearables, Smartphones, & Others. The ‘Wearables’ segment held the most significant share of the market in 2020 as it is used widely in smartwatches & also in wearable power banks. As per a research survey, it was discovered that the number of wearable devices worldwide has doubled in a span of three years, increasing from nearly 325.88 million in 2016 to around 722.47 million in 2019. And it is forecast to reach more than 1 billion by 2023.

In terms of End-User, the ‘Energy Storage Devices’ segment held the largest proportion of market share.

In terms of End-User, the market is ramified into Electronics, Energy Storage Devices, and Others. The ‘Energy Storage Devices’ segment held the lion’s share of the market in 2020. Since the energy is stored in the form of capacitors and batteries, the energy storage devices can widely be used in different applications like in laptops, mobiles, & electric vehicles, which in turn is driving the overall growth of this segment. Approximately, 6.75 million EVs (i.e. light trucks, passenger vehicles, & light commercial vehicles) were sold worldwide in 2021. In 2022, around 9.5 million units were sold, which is a staggering 108 % increase as compared to the 2020 figures.

The North American region successfully led the market in 2020

North America comprehensively led the market in all respects in 2020, with a significant share along with a promising CAGR throughout the prevised time frame. The advent of the rapid technological advancements in the electronics sector & the presence of the key market leaders in 3D printing technologies are proliferating the market growth of this region. The University of Illinois & Harvard University has successfully used the 3D-Printing technology to print the lithium (Li)-ion micro-batteries, which are almost equivalent to the size of a grain of sand.

In the European Union, the usage of batteries due to the higher rate of sales of electric cars in Deutschland is expected to uplift this technology in the market. As per a research survey, it was found that in 2021, the number of electric passenger vehicle registrations in Germany increased by around 83.77%, i.e. nearly 355,961 battery-electric cars. Hence, the German electric car market share rose from 6.65% in 2020 to a whopping 13.68% in 2021.

The key players of the 3D Printed Batteries Market:

· Tec.Fit

· Enicon Energy and Infrastructure Co.

· Shenzhen ECOREPRAP Technology Co., Ltd

· Pawsthetics

· ConmatiX Engineering Solutions GmbH

· Filament & meer

· KeraCel

· Neware Technology Limited, Stratasys

· Materialise

· American Elements

· Element14 Electronics

· Blackstone Resources





Recent Developments:

On March 15th 2022, Sakuu Corporation successfully achieved a new milestone in the development of its Li-ion metal battery by achieving an energy-density level of 800 Wh/L. This achievement was regarded as one of the most significant steps towards its roadmap in achieving fully 3D printed SSBs (solid-state batteries) that will be capable of generating a power of 1,200 Wh/L by 2023.





On January 14th 2022, 6K, one of the leading manufacturers of speciality 3D printing materials, successfully collaborated with Albemarle Corporation, a worldwide chemicals company, to explore the new lithium-ion battery materials in-depth. 6K's patented UniMelt technology is regarded as one of the most efficient production platforms for composing industrial-grade powders.





On August 6th 2021, Blackstone Technology successfully received a huge financial support worth USD 42.94 million from Blackstone Resources, a Swiss battery metals parent company, for launching its 3D-printed batteries project in Deutschland. The investment provided a sufficient amount of funding for plans to increase the overall power generation output at the German subsidiary in Döbeln, Saxony, to nearly 500 MWh per year.





