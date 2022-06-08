The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on the Phases of Alcohol Addiction Detox
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide on the phases of alcohol addiction detox and what to expect. The average detox period lasts between three to 10 days but can vary depending on the person’s age, weight, overall physical condition, and how much and how long they drank.
Some detox symptoms can be severe and lead people to immediate relapse. This is why it’s recommended that people begin their alcohol addiction recovering in a safe treatment center equipped to help people through the detox period.
The first stage of alcohol detox can be only six hours after the last drink. As the alcohol levels decline rapidly, withdrawal symptoms can begin. This phase typically lasts between six to 12 hours with symptoms such as anxiety, headaches, stomach aches, loss of appetite, or nausea.
The second phase is typically 12-48 hours, where the symptoms will intensify and can sometimes include seizures or hallucinations. These severe symptoms are why it’s recommended that people choose a safe treatment center to recover. Places like The Woods at Parkside can help people through the challenging symptoms of detox and avoid immediate relapse.
The third stage can last around 48-72 hours, where the initial symptoms will worsen and involve new severe symptoms. People can expect to experience sweating, fever, changes in heart rate, blood pressure, confusion, and delirium tremens.
The last stage is what occurs after 72 hours have passed. This is where the symptoms should begin to lessen and are likely to go away within the next four to seven days. During this period, people can begin to work towards their next steps of sobriety.
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with alcohol addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
