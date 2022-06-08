The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on How Music Therapy Can Help With Addiction Recovery
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide on how music therapy can help with addiction recovery. Music can help many people feel better by easing their anxiety and agitation. People who deal with high stress often find peace when listening to their favorite songs.
Music therapy can help people struggling with addiction recovery as it is customizable to the person in treatment. It consists of two parts, the first one being the participant either listening to or making music. The second part is where the music therapist leads the therapeutic process.
Some activities that are done in music therapy can include:
· Listening to music
· Singing
· Talking about lyrics and what they mean
· Move or dance to music
· Playing instruments
· Writing music or lyrics to a tune
· Having a group discussion about how the participants feel when listening, singing, or playing
The group can also have conversations about what the person needs and where their strengths lie. This will enable the participant to choose the music they like listening to and their goals. This creates a customized treatment plan for the person in addiction recovery.
Music therapy has been found to have many benefits, including reducing feelings of stress. People recovering from addiction can often find it helpful as they navigate the sometimes anxiety-inducing field of sobriety.
Some benefits that people can receive from music therapy for their addiction recovery consist of:
· Reduces pain
· Improves memory
· Boost of motivation
· Stronger group connection
· Releases emotions gradually
The benefits can help improve someone’s mood and allow them to focus on the steps of recovery. It can often be a creative outlet for many and allow them to destress from their road to sobriety.
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
