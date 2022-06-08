Contact Center Software Market to reach USD 165 Billion in market size by 2030, growing swiftly at a CAGR of 21%: Straits Research

The global contact center software market size was worth USD 29.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 165 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period (2022–2030)

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizations can now reach out to customers in different parts of the world because of globalization. However, this has increased the workload on the customer service department, which now has to maintain the entire database and resolve all concerns within the timeframe set. As a result, businesses are turning to cloud-based contact center solutions to help them centralize databases and conduct all of the operations related to call routing, recording, customer interaction, customer satisfaction, and inquiry management more efficiently.

Over the last decade, relationships between businesses and their customers have changed significantly. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) experts are currently in charge of acquiring new customers, retaining existing customers, and responding to their inquiries to promote organizational growth. Contact center solutions enable professionals to quickly fulfill these goals while also delivering adequate responses to their questions.





Growing Demand for Automating Customer Care Services to Drive the Global Contact Center Software Market

The growing demand for automated customer care services is one of the most critical market factors for contact center software growth . Client service executives are now in charge of strengthening customer relationships to deliver long-term value to the company. As a result, they must maintain existing clients to maintain brand loyalty. As a result, businesses are turning to automation to reduce the time it takes to respond to routine customer inquiries, focusing on more complex issues and acquiring new customers.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies are rapidly used by businesses to improve customer experience. Customers can, for example, use AI-based chatbots in conjunction with social media management tools to find answers to their problems on their own. Over the forecast period, robotic process automation (RPA) is predicted to become a fundamental element of the contact center software market.





Growing Preference for Cloud-based Contact Center Solutions to Create Umpteen Market Opportunities

As internet-based services grow, more businesses are turning to cloud-based contact centers . Cloud-based solutions allow agents to communicate from any location and access consumer information in real-time. Cloud-based contact center solutions also eliminate the need for full-time agents and workers to operate physically, allowing agents to be hired from anywhere. Companies are also drawn to cloud-based contact center services because of improved system reliability and secure offers. Contact center system providers create an active infrastructure where end-use infrastructure processing is split between two sites, increasing security.





Regional Insights

North America dominated the regional market in 2021. It is anticipated to reach USD 42,480 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.2% over the forecast period. The existence of a significant number of contact center software dealers in North America has enhanced awareness of the benefits given by this software among local enterprises, resulting in widespread adoption.

By 2030, Asia-Pacific will reach USD 35,660 million at a CAGR of 26.2%. It is expected to become the fastest-growing regional market. The expansion of the Asia-Pacific contact center software market may be ascribed to rising government programs aimed at boosting digitalization and cloud usage in the enterprise sector to boost organizational productivity.

Europe holds the second-largest position in the regional market. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.6%. Germany's healthcare spending has increased due to an aging population and the adoption of costlier treatment procedures, which bodes well for industrial growth.





Key Highlights

The global contact center software market was worth USD 29.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 165 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

during the forecast period (2022–2030). By solutions , the global contact center software market is divided into Automatic Call Distribution, Computer Telephony Integration, Call Recording, Customer Collaboration, Dialer, Interactive Voice Response, Reporting and Analytics, Workforce Optimization, and Others. The Interactive Voice Response solution dominates the global contact center software market. It is estimated to reach a value of USD 13,965 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.2%.

, the global contact center software market is divided into Automatic Call Distribution, Computer Telephony Integration, Call Recording, Customer Collaboration, Dialer, Interactive Voice Response, Reporting and Analytics, Workforce Optimization, and Others. The Interactive Voice Response solution dominates the global contact center software market. It is estimated to reach a value of USD 13,965 million by 2030 at a By services , the global contact center software market is divided into Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting, and Managed Services. The Integration and Deployment service holds the largest share in the market. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.3%.

, the is divided into Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting, and Managed Services. The Integration and Deployment service holds the largest share in the market. It is estimated to grow at a By deployment , the global contact center software market is divided into Hosted and On-Premise. The On-Premise mode of deployment dominates the global contact center software market. It is estimated to reach USD 62,350 million by 2030.

, the global contact center software market is divided into Hosted and On-Premise. The On-Premise mode of deployment dominates the global contact center software market. It is estimated to reach by 2030. By enterprise size , the global contact center software market is divided into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. Large Enterprise holds the most dominant market share. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.7%.

, the global contact center software market is divided into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. Large Enterprise holds the most dominant market share. It is estimated to grow at a By end-user , the global contact center software market is divided into BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail , Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Travel and Hospitality, and Others. The IT and Telecom industry holds the largest share in the global contact center software market. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.2%.

, the global contact center software market is divided into BFSI, , Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Travel and Hospitality, and Others. The IT and Telecom industry holds the largest share in the global contact center software market. It is estimated to grow at a Region-wise, the global contact center software market comprises North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is predominant over other regions.





Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global contact center software market are

8X8 Inc

Amazon Web Services Inc.

ALE International

Alton

Ameyo

Amtelco

Aspect Software

Avaya Inc.

Avoxi,

Cisco Systems Inc.





Global Contact Center Software Market: Segmentation

By Solution

Automatic Call Distribution

Call Recording

Computer Telephony Integration

Customer Collaboration Dialer

Interactive Voice Response

Reporting and Analytics

Workforce Optimization

Others

By Service

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

Managed Services

By Deployment

Hosted

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By End-User

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





