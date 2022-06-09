VisibilityOne, Connect & Control allows you around-the-clock remote access to IoT and AV devices.
Secure remote connection automatically enables IT to have remote access to devices with a single click, with no need for a VPN or special network configuration.
VisibilityOne delivers a single view of multiple hhardware vendors and cloud services. Not toggling between multiple dashboards and complex tools is truly a game changer.
— Executive IT Leader at a Fortune 100 Firm
Remotely access device web interfaces, no network or special firewall configuration required. With one click, connect to monitors, control systems, IP cameras, PCs, routers, and anything else that supports web access.
Easy Deployment: Install our VisibilityOne Collector and monitor critical video conferencing rooms, video services, and systems, plus add IoT or AV devices to gain instant visibility to a multivendor environment onto one dashboard. When remote access is available for a monitored device, our application will allow any time remote access to computers, AV equipment, and many other devices. All secured, only using port 443. VisibilityOne Connect & Control is the best free remote access solution that allows one to control and configure individual devices in collaboration ecosystems. No bulky deployment or startup scripts to deploy a seamless solution.
Grouping IoT and AV devices under a monitored video conferencing room create a simpler intuitive way to know if critical appliances are functioning without the need to triangulate between different vendor applications. This quick access to troubleshooting issues between disparate technologies saves time and helps resolve issues on the go for IT departments.
About VisibilityOne
Today, the VisibilityOne platform supports a wide range of top monitoring capabilities for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Poly, Cisco, IoT, USB, Bluetooth, and others, including, of course, hybrid worker PC environments.
VisibilityOne is a patented video conferencing monitoring solution that provides real-time performance, self-healing, and health data across multiple vendors and cloud services so that IT teams can see actionable insights into devices, applications, and operating environments. VisibilityOne is the only monitoring application to provide these same insights to remote users of Zoom and Teams. IT teams now have the support they need to proactively monitor their video meeting solutions, gain critical insights into their UCC, pinpoint issues and make decisions quickly all in a single, data-rich view.
For more information visit Infocomm booth N2274 or visit http://www.visibility.one.
