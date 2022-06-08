Advanced Cervical Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight, recent advances in Cervical Cancer have provided new options for treating patients with advanced forms of the disease, fulfilling a significant unmet medical need. Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline involves 75+ key companies continuously working towards developing 75+ Advanced Cervical Cancer treatment therapies.

DelveInsight’s 'Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Advanced Cervical Cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Advanced Cervical Cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Advanced Cervical Cancer treatment.

The leading Advanced Cervical Cancer companies such as Akeso Biopharma, Hookipa Biotech GmbH, Biocad, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Genexine, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, EMD Serono, Zeria Pharmaceutical, Agenus Inc., Corregene Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Nykode Therapeutics, Instil Bio, Fujifilm Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, NETRIS Pharma, Suzhou BlueHorse Therapeutics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Xencor, Inc., Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co., Ltd., SOTIO, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Rubius Therapeutics, Seagen Inc., Kymab Limited, Incyte Corporation, Ocellaris Pharma, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Andes Biotechnologies, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., AstraZeneca, OncoC4, Inc., Turnstone Biologics, Corp., Nanobiotix, HiFiBiO Therapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Prelude Therapeutics, Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Synthekine, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., Shattuck Labs, Inc., BioAtla, Inc., Quadriga Biosciences, Inc., Klus Pharma Inc., Exelixis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., Genentech, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Guangzhou Gloria Biosciences Co., Ltd., Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V., Agenus Inc., Cellid Co., Ltd., Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, TCRCure Biopharma Ltd., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., MacroGenics, Transgene, Nanobiotix, Antengene Corporation, and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the Advanced Cervical Cancer treatment landscape.

Key Advanced Cervical Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include AK104, HB-201, BCD-100, HLX10, GX-188E, TSR-042, M7824, Z-100, CRTE7A2-01, TQ-B3525, VB10.16, Bintrafusp alfa, ITIL-168, FF-10850, De-TIL-0255, BMS-986340, NP137, LM 103, SG001, AK112, XmAb20717, SO-C101, AN0025, ASTX660, RTX-321, SGN-ALPV, KY1044, SGN-B6A, INCB099318, OC-001, NGM707, NX-1607, Andes-1537, AB308, AZD8701, ONC-392, TBio-6517, NBTXR3, SEA-TGT, HFB200301, CPI-006, NGM438, PRT1419, MDNA11, PEN-866, tucatinib, STK-012, FLX475, SL-279252, BA3071, QBS10072S, A166, XB002, TQB2450, SHR-1210, GB226, Atezolizumab, QL1604, ZKAB001, GLS-010, SHR-1701, ISA101b, SG001, AGEN1884, BVAC-C, AL3818, TC-E202 cells, LN-145, NP137, SO-C101, XmAb20717, MGD013, TG4001, QBS10072S, NBTXR3, ATG-008, and others.

In June 2022, Antengene Corporation Limited announced that an abstract titled "A phase I/II study of onatasertib, a dual TORC1/2 inhibitor, combined with the PD-1 antibody toripalimab in patients with advanced solid tumors (TORCH-2)" will be presented as a poster during the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO 2022), taking place from June 3rd to 7th in Chicago, Illinois via in-person or virtual attendance.

In May 2022, Nykode Therapeutics AS announced positive interim results from its Phase 2 VB C-02 trial of VB10.16, its wholly-owned therapeutic cancer vaccine, in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor atezolizumab in patients with HPV16-positive advanced cervical cancer. Interim results from 39 patients with a median follow-up of 6 months show an ORR of 21%—including two patients who achieved a complete response and six who achieved a partial response—and a very high disease control rate of 64%. The trial enrolled a heavily pre-treated patient population, with more than two-thirds of the patients having received at least two previous systemic lines of treatment.

In May 2022, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) announced it had initiated a Phase 1/1b clinical study of NGM438 for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors. The trial will enroll up to approximately 80 adult patients with multiple tumor types, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, mesothelioma, gastric cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), cervical and endocervical cancer, biliary duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma), squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), urothelial bladder cancer, colorectal cancer (CRC), esophageal cancer, ovarian cancer, renal cell carcinoma (RCC), prostate cancer and melanoma (skin cutaneous).

In April 2022, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the first patient had been dosed in its Phase 1 clinical trial of DeTIL-0255, a drug-enhanced tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy and the lead candidate in its cellular therapy portfolio. The trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DeTIL-0255 in patients with advanced gynecological malignancies, including ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, and endometrial cancer.

In November 2021, TCRCure announced that they had received Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the CENTER FOR DRUG EVALUATION, NMPA (the "CDE") for the Phase 1/2 clinical study of Modified autologous T cells for targeting HPV and delivery of anti-PD-1 in the treatment of HPV-positive recurrence and metastasis cervical cancer.

The Advanced Cervical Cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Advanced Cervical Cancer drugs products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Advanced Cervical Cancer pipeline landscape.

Advanced Cervical Cancer Overview

Advanced Cervical Cancer indicates that the disease has spread from the cervix to another body part, such as the lungs. Cancer is sometimes advanced when it is discovered. Unfortunately, advanced cancer is typically incurable. However, treatment may control it, alleviate symptoms of Advanced Cervical Cancer, and enhance the quality of life for a while. The lymph nodes, liver, lungs, and bones are the most prevalent sites for cervical cancer spread. The common Advanced Cervical Cancer symptoms include vaginal bleeding after intercourse, between periods or after menopause, watery, bloody vaginal discharge that may be heavy and have a foul odor, pelvic pain or pain during intercourse, and others. The Advanced Cervical Cancer life expectancy is generally 5 years in patients with stage III or IVA cervical cancer. The complications of Advanced Cervical cancer can range from the seemingly modest, such as minor vaginal bleeding or frequently urinating, to the potentially fatal, such as severe bleeding or kidney failure.

Advanced Cervical Cancer treatment is determined by the size and location of the tumor in the body. Chemotherapy can be used for Advanced Cervical Cancer treatment. Some women may have a procedure termed pelvic exenteration for cervical cancer that has returned within the pelvis.

A snapshot of the Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA AK104 Akeso Biopharma Preregistration Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonist Intravenous Z-100 Zeria Pharmaceutical Phase III Immunomodulator Subcutaneous TQ-B3525 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Phase II Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitor Oral VB10.16 Nykode Therapeutics AS Phase II Antigen presenting cell modulator Intramuscular XmAb20717 Xencor, Inc. Phase II Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitor Intravenous DeTIL-0255 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Phase I T lymphocyte replacement Parenteral HFB200301 HiFiBiO Therapeutics Phase I CD4-positive T lymphocyte stimulant Intravenous NX-1607 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Phase I CBLB protein expression inhibitor Oral

Advanced Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Advanced Cervical Canceremerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravenous

Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravenous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

: Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Apoptosis stimulants, TNF related apoptosis inducing ligand stimulants, TRAIL receptor 1 agonists, Immunostimulants

Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Apoptosis stimulants, TNF related apoptosis inducing ligand stimulants, TRAIL receptor 1 agonists, Immunostimulants

Key Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline Therapies: AK104, HB-201, BCD-100, HLX10, GX-188E, TSR-042, M7824, Z-100, CRTE7A2-01, TQ-B3525, VB10.16, Bintrafusp alfa, ITIL-168, FF-10850, De-TIL-0255, BMS-986340, NP137, LM 103, SG001, AK112, XmAb20717, SO-C101, AN0025, ASTX660, RTX-321, SGN-ALPV, KY1044, SGN-B6A, INCB099318, OC-001, NGM707, NX-1607, Andes-1537, AB308, AZD8701, ONC-392, TBio-6517, NBTXR3, SEA-TGT, HFB200301, CPI-006, NGM438, PRT1419, MDNA11, PEN-866, tucatinib, STK-012, FLX475, SL-279252, BA3071, QBS10072S, A166, XB002, TQB2450, SHR-1210, GB226, Atezolizumab, QL1604, ZKAB001, GLS-010, SHR-1701, ISA101b, SG001, AGEN1884, BVAC-C, AL3818, TC-E202 cells, LN-145, NP137, SO-C101, XmAb20717, MGD013, TG4001, QBS10072S, NBTXR3, ATG-008, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Z-100: Zeria Pharmaceutical 7. Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 TQ-B3525: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. 8. Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 HFB200301: HiFiBiO Therapeutics 8.2 NX-1607: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. 9. Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline: Preclinical Stage Products 10. Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies in the Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline 14. Key Products in the Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

