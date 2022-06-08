VisibilityOne Applet+ Delivers Logitech Sync Data to Service Providers
VisibilityOne announced today that its payload delivery solution Applet+ is now available for MSP’s looking for Logitech Sync integrations.
VisibilityOne delivers a single view of multiple hardware vendors and cloud services. Not toggling between multiple dashboards and complex tools is truly a game-changer for IT. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VisibilityOne announced today that its payload delivery solution Applet+ is now available for MSPs looking for Logitech Sync integrations. The Applet+ system enables service providers to access the raw payload data and control the way they monitor and manage devices.
The VisibilityOne Applet+ introduced at Infocomm 2022 is a non-interface payload data delivery system for Logitech Sync, it combines Sync services in real-time via an encrypted applet and other private API methods into one service provider payload delivery — making it more competitive and far less complex than alternative approaches.
The VisibilityOne Applet+ is sold as a standalone solution, it does not require a traditional VisibilityOne subscription. The Applet+ service will be able to deliver a full feature-rich Logitech Sync experience which includes firmware updates, device status, peripheral status, and more. With Applet+, the service provider decides how to visually present the data and create powerful analytics that will deliver increased value to its customer base.
Today, the VisibilityOne platform supports a wide range of top monitoring capabilities for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Poly, Cisco, IoT, USB, Bluetooth, and others, including, of course, hybrid worker PC environments.
VisibilityOne is a patented video conferencing monitoring solution that provides real-time performance, self-healing, and health data across multiple vendors and cloud services so that IT teams can see actionable insights into devices, applications, and operating environments. VisibilityOne is the only monitoring application to provide these same insights to remote users of Zoom and Teams. IT teams now have the support they need to proactively monitor their video meeting solutions, gain critical insights into their UCC, pinpoint issues, and make decisions quickly all in a single, data-rich view.
For more information about VisibilityOne, visit http://www.visibility.one.
