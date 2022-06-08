VisibilityOne Applet+ Delivers Logitech Sync Data to Service Providers

Best of Show AVTechnology 2021 VisibilityOne

VisibilityOne announced today that its payload delivery solution Applet+ is now available for MSP’s looking for Logitech Sync integrations.

VisibilityOne delivers a single view of multiple hardware vendors and cloud services. Not toggling between multiple dashboards and complex tools is truly a game-changer for IT. ” — Executive IT Leader at a Fortune 100 Firm