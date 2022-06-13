Black Shades Saves the Planet With Plant Based Sunglasses

Black Shades "Vacation Lifestyle" Sunglasses Black Shades "Good Vibes and Clean Tides" Black Shades

JESSUP, MD, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buckeye state native J. Vaughn is the founder and owner of Black Shades USA. This small family-owned new eco-friendly sunglasses brand wants everyone to “rock” a pair of their Black Shades. Mr. Vaughn’s unique story began with his love for the open water and marine life. As an avid diver and marine enthusiast, this was a natural. During his travels to many beautiful, exotic places, he became keenly aware that many beaches were littered with trash and toxic waste seeping into the ocean. His environmental antenna led him to create a company that would help ease this problem. After starting Black Shades, he decided very early on that helping our oceans and protecting marine life would be a central pillar and overall goal of the organization!

In a recent report from the International Union of Conservation, “At least 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year, and plastic makes up 80% of all marine debris found from surface waters to deep-sea sediments.” All of J. Vaughn’s sunglasses are made from plants, and all sales help fund their mission of removing plastic from the ocean. Black Shades is a member of “1% for the Planet,” and work together with them to save the manatee in Florida. Mr. Vaughn states, “We donate 1% of our net proceeds to help save our planet and oceans! Together, we can help tackle the planet’s most pressing environmental issues!”

For every pair of shades sold, Black Shades works with their environmental partners to remove one pound of plastic waste from the ocean! A process of sorting out and shredding bottles and nylon-made materials from this plastic waste transforms them into pellets. Melting the pellets down enables there use in producing Black Shades. With his team, J. Vaughn has put together a massive collection of the coolest sunshades ever. They marinate each pair in style and color from the cuteness of Cupid’s Kiss, which allows the wearer to see the world through rose-colored glasses, to Electrified, which sports an illuminating electric yellow glow generating a feeling of energy and readiness.

Black Shades goals are simple: “Create high-quality, amazing shades that everyone can enjoy. Protect and preserve the planet and our oceans as much as we can. Spread good vibes, positivity, and inspire others to rock the vacation mindset.” The “Vacation Mindset” was penned by J. Vaughn to inspire happiness in the world! Simply put, it’s waking up every day with a smile on your face and deciding to be happy! It’s living for the now and not waiting for the weekend or next summer’s vacation before you “let loose.”

According to J. Vaughn, “Finding ways to be a 100% sustainable business is a mission that we live and breathe. We know we can’t change the world alone, however; we genuinely believe in the compound effect and that small individual actions can ultimately produce big results!”

For more information, log on to https://black-shades.com/.

