Free Webinar Will Share Insights for How Hospital and Healthcare Systems and Facilities Can Utilize Digital Tools
Swisslog Healthcare’s free webinar shares roadmap on how hospital and healthcare systems and facilities can transform digitally.
We hope this webinar can help others make the same transformation for efficiency.”BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier in healthcare technology combining pharmacy and transport automation, is continuing its webinar series with “Maneuvering the Digital Transformation.” The webinar will be held on June 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET and will feature Albert Karas, BSc., Phm., RPh., director of Pharmacy Services at Humber River Hospital. Young-Shin Lee, a registered nurse with Swisslog Healthcare and moderator of the webinar will host this “fireside chat” event. Hospital, healthcare systems and facility decision-makers are invited to attend this free webinar.
As healthcare moves towards an all-digital future, proactive organizations will invest in innovation and implementing automation in places like remote patient monitoring, virtual care and more. This webinar will focus on conversations with Humber River Hospital – the first hospital in North America to transition into an all-digital workflow. The lessons hospital and healthcare systems and facilities can learn from their experience will be shared during the webinar.
“The future of medicine is digital, and that future is a lot closer than you might think,” says Anthony Pugliese, chief commercial officer of Swisslog Healthcare. “There are a lot of key lessons that hospitals and healthcare systems and facilities can learn from Humber River’s transformation into a fully digital hospital. We hope this webinar can help others make the same transformation for efficiency.”
Using Swisslog Healthcare pharmacy automation, Humber River Hospital reports medication picking errors have been reduced by more than 50% compared to the previously manual workflow. Additionally, inventory control has increased by approximately 30%. Both improvements mean staff engagement and commitment levels have increased as well, with many staff becoming super-users to lead process and workflow improvements. Concentrating on higher-value work has increased staff outlook and job satisfaction, which in turn has led to increased levels of service to patients.
The webinar series began earlier this year with the first webinar titled “Combat Labor Shortages in Healthcare”, which discussed how technology and automation can supplement the workforce to help hospitals become more efficient and allow medical professionals to focus on patient-facing work. This second installment of the webinar series will focus primarily on how hospital and healthcare systems and facilities of all sizes can implement technology to transform into an all-digital environment.
“As healthcare moves toward an all-digital future, organizations must prioritize their investment and prepare for implementation, which can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be,” says Young-Shin Lee. She has supported hospitals to provide services and tools to achieve operational excellence and enhance the quality and safety of patient care. “Humber River Hospital is a best-in-practice example of leading the change for better care. This is an incredible opportunity to learn from them.”
Attending the webinar is free of charge and participants are invited to contribute to the conversation through Q&As with the panelists. The goal is to share ideas across the healthcare industry. Those interested can sign up here.
