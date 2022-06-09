IronTek Solutions Hires Start Up Vet to Sales Team, Leading Next Phase of Growth
With his experience launching new software, Randy is uniquely positioned to help equipment dealers maximize the value of their fleet.”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IronTek Solutions (https://ironteksolutions.com/), the developer of heavy equipment marketplace Fleet Up Marketplace (https://fleetupmarketplace.com/), announces that Randy Montforton has been hired as Sales Manager.
— Carly Cahlik
Montforton will lead new rental yard acquisition at IronTek Solutions and be an integral part of the company's continuous growth as it creates new buyer experiences within the equipment sales marketplace. His 10 plus years in sales roles centered around building best-in-class sales teams to open new markets.
“With his experience launching new software, Randy is uniquely positioned to help equipment dealers maximize the value of their fleet,” says Carly Cahlik, CEO & Fonder of IronTek Solutions. “By helping companies use software to become more profitable, Randy brings both the expertise and the energy needed to help Fleet Up Marketplace achieve break-out growth. He'll be a great asset to rental yards and equipment dealers on the Fleet Up Marketplace platform.”
Montforton comes to the heavy equipment marketplace world with over nine years of experience at SaaS start-up Budget Dumpster, where he most recently held the position of Director of Commercial Services. While at that company, also known as Dumpsters.com, he was responsible for creating the Commercial Services division and developing partnerships with hundreds of building owners, restaurant chains and development companies across the United States.
Montforton is committed to building mutually profitable relationships with equipment owners and will help IronTek Solutions scale up its partnerships in the next phase of its growth.
"I'm excited to join a growing company, focused on helping construction equipment owners be more profitable," Montforton says. "I've built up successful sales teams before and look forward to doing so here at IronTek Solutions."
Married with two young children, Montforton is an avid golfer who lives in Avon, Ohio.
About IronTek Solutions
IronTek Solutions is an equipment services company that provides rental yards and equipment dealers with unique software and marketing solutions to increase profits and save time. IronTek’s flagship product, Fleet Up Marketplace, is the fastest growing, most flexible platform in the industry. Launched in 2020, FleetUpMarketplace.com achieved over 1 million equipment views, and 100,000 site visits per month in under a year. IronTek is dedicated to providing the construction equipment industry and small business owners with exceptional solutions to improve their businesses and their communities.
