The Equity Equation and The PhD Project Pose the Probing Question: Juneteenth – A Moment or a Movement?

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward-thinking pioneer and entrepreneur Sacha Thompson has been blazing the trail as a diversity equity inclusion professional for over 20 years, in the nonprofit and tech industries. On June 16, 2022, 5 p.m. EST, join Ms. Thompson for a webinar which collaborates her company, The Equity Equation and The PhD Project. During this session, which falls in line with the celebration of Juneteenth, Ms. Thompson will gather a group of astute panelists to discuss the hot topic, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: A Movement or a Moment. Included in her lineup of distinguished guests are Dr. Ella Washington, professor at the McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University, and Dr. Lauren Roberts, professor at the Darden School of Business, University of Virginia.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Day of Freedom, shines a light on education and illuminates the path to freedom and the steps still needed to achieve equity in a blind sighted society. Juneteenth, thanks to the efforts of many, is now a national holiday that highlights accomplishments of great “melanated” forerunners. These pioneers persevered and forged a path for the next generation.

As moderator, Ms. Thompson will engage the experts using this platform: “Nearly two years after the racial unrest that spanned the globe, some companies continue to drive their diversity efforts forward through programs, process improvements, and renewed commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Concurrently, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that individuals from historically excluded communities are driving the 'Great Resignation'. The question remains — Were these diversity commitments a response to a moment, or are we at the beginning stages of a new movement?”

Sacha is a power-packed woman of color who holds a bachelor’s degree from the prestigious College of William and Mary and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University. In addition, Sacha is a Certified Professional Diversity Coach and Four Stages of Psychological Safety Certified. Ms. Thompson is also the founder of The Equity Equation LLC, a diversity coaching and consulting firm. As a diversity coach and consultant, Sacha has affected the industry by removing barriers or providing support to get to a place of equality. According to Sacha, “I help executives and leaders have that important dialogue, and coach them to the necessary long-term changes that develop institutional cultures of DEI.”

