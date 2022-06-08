Acuity to showcase ISMS and ISO 27001 offering at Infosecurity Europe 2022
Acuity Risk Management is exhibiting at Infosecurity Europe, and hosting a webinar on ISO 27001 certification in the run-up, with a walk-through of own ISMS.
To mark the occasion, I will be running an exciting webinar on 15 June, providing a walk-through of Acuity’s own ISO 27001 certified ISMS, entirely run and set up in STREAM.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuity Risk Management, creator of the award-winning Integrated Risk Management platform STREAM, is delighted to be exhibiting at Infosecurity Europe 2022.
— Simon Marvell, Acuity CEO
Infosecurity Europe is one of the biggest cyber security events for the information security community, taking place at ExCeL London from 21-23 June. Expecting circa 13,000 attendees and boasting a conference programme full of insightful sessions, Infosecurity Europe 2022 appears as ‘the place to be’ for information security, risk management, compliance and IT professionals.
Acuity will be at Stand A95, right next to the Charging Zone and Tech talks and Strategy talks, showcasing multi-award-winning Integrated Risk Management platform STREAM, and its many use cases for information security professionals. You can also browse Acuity resources, add Acuity to your plan for Infosecurity Europe 2022 and more on the virtual profile.
Simon Marvell, Acuity CEO and Co-Founder, said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Infosecurity Europe this year to have more insightful conversations about how to better manage risk and security, but also to showcase a refreshed and improved STREAM Integrated Risk Manager. STREAM has evolved over many years with the help of our customers who work in highly regulated industries such as government, finance and defence to name a few.”
To mark the occasion, Simon will also be running an exciting webinar on 15 June from 3pm BST on ISO 27001 certification, providing a walk-through of Acuity’s own information security management system (ISMS), entirely run and set up in our STREAM Integrated Risk Management platform. The session will also include a Q&A, and is part of a series of webinars designed to help organisations prepare in the run-up to the ISO 27001 standard's 2022 update.
Acuity Risk Management helps businesses worldwide effectively manage, prioritise and report on their risks to inform strategic decision-making and build long-term resilience. STREAM Integrated Risk Manager provides rapid time-to-value to reassure stakeholders that risks are under control and compliance is maintained with increasingly complex standards and regulations.
With STREAM, Acuity eliminates the guesswork around risk to support strategic decision-making, prioritisation of resources and justification of expenditure to maximize ROI.
To find out more and speak to one of Acuity’s integrated risk management experts, contact us or come see STREAM in action at Stand A95 at Infosecurity Europe 2022.
Doris Cozma, Marketing Manager
Acuity Risk Management
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn