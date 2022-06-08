Web 3.0 to Bring a Paradigm Shift to Traditional Business Models | GlobalData Plc

Web 3.0 applications are being potentially explored by business leaders who are willing to pace up their stride towards digital transformation

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web 3.0, also known as the Semantic Web, is the third iteration of the internet where online activities and data would be represented by crypto wallets and websites hosted through decentralized applications (dApps) to leverage open-source, trustless, and permissionless blockchain networks.



Multiple approaches from leaders in terms of open banking for their digital payments, edge computing coupled with web 3.0, AR-enabled devices, and others employ new decentralized projects in companies across industries. By utilizing distributed, peer-to-peer platforms, and adopting high-speed communication technologies, business leaders will explore the widespread significance of web 3.0 in their areas of expertise.

The Web 3.0 Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc highlights the current state of play and the future potential of web 3.0 networks in driving decentralized and user-controlled internet access across various domains, which is anticipated to unlock new possibilities for enterprises across industries such as financial services, gaming & sports, media & entertainment, retail, and technology, among others.

Key Findings

The development of web 3.0 will be fueled by the need for a stable and secure decentralized network and superior advancements in AI to name a few.

Patent filings and grants soared in web 3.0 between 2016-2021 backed by corporations such as IBM and Microsoft.

Web 3.0 is witnessing the branching out of the crypto VC funding to support startups focused on web 3.0 applications such as cloud-based payment solutions, NFTs for gaming, internet privacy, enterprise crypto staking, DAOs, and the decentralization of social networks, data storage, live video streaming, and learning platforms.



Emerging Concepts in the Web 3.0 Market

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS)

Web 3.0-backed crypto assets

Highly secure data fabrics

Low-Code and no-code web3

Towards web 4.0 and web 5.0



With the advancement of web 3.0, data fabrics emerge. These are a type of data architecture that connects multiple technologies and users to create flexible and accessible platforms. Secure data fabrics create a safety mesh of data in severely restricted access networks providing an additional layer of security on web 3.0.

Web 3.0 Market Segmentation by Application

Open Banking

AR-enabled Web 3.0

P2P transaction model

Functional digital twins

Standards & protocols



Web 3.0 converges various digital technologies like AI, cloud, and big data. Both established and new organizations are already starting to establish standards to enable interoperability across use cases. These organizations need backup from regulatory entities to create standards and protocols for the implementation of web 3.0.

Leading Investors in the Web 3.0 Market

Paradigm

Coatue Management

Animoca Brands Ltd

Meta Investments

Insight Partners

Franklin Templeton L.L.C

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

The Oxford Endowment Fund

Altimeter Capital Management LP

Tiger Global Management LLC

Qatar Investment Authority

GIC Investment Ltd.

Web 3.0 Market Analysis by Investors

Web 3.0 Market Overview

Emerging Concepts Blockchain as a Service (BaaS), Highly Secure Data Fabrics, Web 3.0-Backed Crypto Assets, Low-Code & No-Code Web3, and Towards Web 4.0 & Web 5.0. Key Applications Open Banking, AR-enabled Web 3.0, P2P Transaction Model, Functional Digital Twins, and Standards & Protocols Leading Investors Paradigm, Coatue Management, Animoca Brands Ltd, Meta Investments, Insight Partners, Franklin Templeton L.L.C., Dragoneer Investment Group LLC, The Oxford Endowment Fund, Altimeter Capital Management LP, Tiger Global Management LLC, Qatar Investment Authority, and GIC Investment Ltd.

Web 3.0 Market Report Scope

Technology Decoding: presents the rise of web 3.0 as the third generation of internet, definition and internet architecture, industry segmentation, prominent use cases, and active enterprises

Media & Trend Analysis: highlights the presentation of web 3.0 from the media perspective – major news and lauds from social media promoting the technology. It also includes mentions of web 3.0 in company annual filings and hiring trends.

Investment Radar: outlines the total investment trends, venture capital investment trends, leading investors, corporate investors and investees, prominent M&A initiatives, and notable startup accelerators

Innovation Explorer: introduces game-changing company innovations with a spotlight on startups. Select corporate partnerships inclined toward future product developments

IP Landscaping: provides a broad-level analysis of the trends in patent filings and grants, technology leaders, filing trends by technology and industry, priority countries, and some interesting patents in the web 3.0 technology and application development.

The Road Ahead: summarizes the drivers and challenges, strategies to address challenges, regulatory landscape, the impact of web 3.0 on business models and new concepts emerging as a result, and outlook.

Reasons to Buy

GlobalData’s FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow. These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.

FAQs

What are the emerging concepts in the web 3.0 market?

The emerging concepts of web 3.0 that will inspire the next generation's internet revolution are blockchain as a service (BaaS), highly secure data fabrics, web 3.0-backed crypto assets, low-code and no-code web3, and towards web 4.0 and web 5.0.

Which are the key applications in the web 3.0 market?

The key applications in the web 3.0 market are open banking, AR-enabled web 3.0, P2P transaction model, functional digital twins, and standards & protocols.

Who are the leading investors in the web 3.0 market?

The leading investors in the web 3.0 market are Paradigm, Coatue Management, Animoca Brands Ltd, Meta Investments, Insight Partners, Franklin Templeton L.L.C., Dragoneer Investment Group LLC, The Oxford Endowment Fund, Altimeter Capital Management LP, Tiger Global Management LLC, Qatar Investment Authority, and GIC Investment Ltd.

