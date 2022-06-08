Nike and Adidas Among Top Brands in Europe Sportswear Market | GlobalData Plc

The Europe sportswear market size was valued at $115.9 billion in 2020

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sportswear market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. The Europe Sportswear Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides both the historic and forecast market data of total sportswear sales in Europe. It also includes the impact of COVID-19 on growth. Moreover, it reveals major brands' share in the sportswear market with their price and market positioning in 2020.



To unlock Europe's sportswear market forecast, download a free report sample

Key Highlights

Sports clothing accounted for the largest share in 2020, followed by sports footwear and sports accessories.

Offline purchases dominated Europe’s sportswear market in 2020.

Clothing, footwear & accessories specialists were the leading distribution channel in the Europe sportswear market in 2020, followed by online specialists and other online retailers.

Nike, Adidas, and Decathlon were the top brands in Europe’s sportswear market in 2021.

For more Europe sportswear market statistics, download a free report sample

Europe Sportswear Market Segmentation by Category

Sports Clothing Women’s Sports Clothing Men’s Sports Clothing Children’s Sports Clothing

Sports Footwear Women’s Sports Footwear Men’s Sports Footwear Children’s Sports Footwear

Sports Accessories





Europe Sportswear Market Analysis by Categories

For more category insights, download a free report sample

Europe Sportswear Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists

Online Specialists

Other Online Retailers

Department Stores

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters

Other Specialist Retailers

Europe Sportswear Market Analysis by Distribution Channels

For more insights on distribution channels, download a free report sample

Leading Brands in the Europe Sportswear Market

Nike

Adidas

Decathlon

Puma

ASICS

New Balance

Lacoste

Under Armour

Reebok

SALOMON

The North Face

Napapijri

Converse

Vans

Champion

Columbia

Peak Performance

Sweaty Betty

Mountain Warehouse

Brooks

Europe Sportswear Market Analysis by Brands

To know more about leading sportswear brands in Europe, download a free report sample

Europe Sportswear Market Overview

Market Size 2020 $115.9 billion CAGR >6% Forecast Period 2020-2025 Key Categories Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear, and Sports Accessories Key Distribution Channels Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists, Other Online Retailers, Online Specialists, Department Stores, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters, and Other Specialist Retailers Leading Brands Nike, Adidas, Decathlon, Puma, ASICS, New Balance, Lacoste, Under Armour, Reebok, SALOMON, The North Face, Napapijri, Converse, Vans, Champion, Columbia, Peak Performance, Sweaty Betty, Mountain Warehouse, and Brooks.

Reasons to Buy

Gain a comprehensive view of the accessories market and forecasts for 2025.

Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of COVID-19 on the accessories market.

Investigate current and forecast trends in the market to identify the opportunities offering the most potential.

Understand who the main competitors are in the sectors.

FAQs

What was the Europe sportswear market size in 2020?

The sportswear market size in Europe was valued at $115.9 billion in 2020.

What is the Europe sportswear market growth rate?

The sportswear market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

What are the key categories in the Europe sportswear market?

The key categories in the Europe sportswear market are sports clothing, sports footwear, and sports accessories.

What are the key distribution channels in the Europe sportswear market?

The key distribution channels in the Europe sportswear market are clothing, footwear & accessories specialists, online specialists, other online retailers, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets & hard discounters, and other specialist retailers.

Which are the leading brands in the Europe sportswear market?

The leading sportswear brands in Europe are Nike, Adidas, Decathlon, Puma, ASICS, New Balance, Lacoste, Under Armour, Reebok, SALOMON, The North Face, Napapijri, Converse, Vans, Champion, Columbia, Peak Performance, Sweaty Betty, Mountain Warehouse, and Brooks.

Related Reports

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400