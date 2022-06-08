Air Program Electronic Submittal Requirements Kick in Jan. 1

New rules requiring electronic submittal of air permit applications and air emissions reporting documents became effective on May 11. However, electronic submittals will not be required until Jan. 1, 2023.

Over 80% of permit applications and emissions inventories are currently submitted electronically through the Iowa Environmental Application System for Air (Iowa EASY Air) for air permit applications and the State and Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS) for emissions inventories. Facilities that use these systems are taking advantage of easier, more efficient processes that come with electronic submittals, including the ability to submit information from any location at any time. Additionally, electronic submittals speed DNR’s ability to issue permits and increase data accuracy, saving time and money for both businesses and DNR.

DNR’s eAirServices webpage contains resources and tools to help you use Iowa EASY Air and SLEIS, including FAQs, guidance documents, and training videos. New tools will continue to be added, so please check the website frequently for the latest information. More live training webinars for Iowa EASY Air are also planned for later this year.

Whether you are a new Iowa EASY Air or SLEIS user, or have used these systems in the past but have questions, you can contact a Help Desk during weekday business hours for assistance. Email the Iowa EASY Air Help Desk at easyair@dnr.iowa.gov. Reach the SLEIS Help Desk by emailing sleis@dnr.iowa.gov. Businesses with less than 100 employees can receive free assistance with both Iowa EASY Air and SLEIS through the University of Northern Iowa’s air assistance program at https://iwrc.uni.edu/iaeap.