ESG – A Major Theme Impacting the Tech, Media, & Telecom Industry in 2022 | GlobalData Plc

ESG will be the key theme discussed in corporate boardrooms in 2022 and beyond

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COP26 stressed that both private and public finance is required to fund technology for a low-carbon economy. Every financial decision must take the climate into account. Central banks and regulators must ensure that our financial systems can withstand the impacts of climate change, and ESG will be factored into all investment decisions. As of 2021, SFDR (Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation) is required by all financial market participants that operate within the EU. ESG reporting will become an expectation in 2022, and the creation of the International Sustainability Standards Board will add clarity to the otherwise confusing world of ESG disclosure. Those failing to disclose their ESG performance will face backlash from shareholders who will increasingly demand that companies align with ESG standards.



The Tech, Media, & Telecom (TMT) Predictions market research report offered by GobalData Plc identifies the top 30 themes that will impact the TMT industry in 2022. Our thematic research ecosystem is designed to assess how well companies are positioned for the future based on their competitive position in the main themes disrupting their sector.

Major Technology Themes Impacting the TMT Industry

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Cybersecurity

Metaverse

Augmented Reality (AR)

Quantum computing

Cloud computing

Software Defined Everything (SDE)

5G

Space economy

Robotics

Industry 4.0

Consumer Internet of Things (consumer IoT)

Smart cities

Ambient commerce

Fintech

Cryptocurrency

Batteries

Future mobility

Healthtech

Edtech

Social media

Cloud gaming

Streaming





For more insights on technology themes impacting the TMT industry, download a free report sample

Major Macroeconomic Themes Impacting the TMT Industry

ESG

COVID-19

The future of work

Geopolitics

China

M&A

For more insights on macroeconomic themes impacting the TMT industry, download a free report sample

Major Regulatory Theme Impacting the TMT Industry

Data privacy



For more insights on regulatory themes impacting the TMT industry, download a free report sample

TMT Predictions Market Overview

Technology Themes Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, Metaverse, Augmented Reality (AR), Quantum Computing, Cloud Computing, Software Defined Everything (SDE), 5G, Space Economy, Robotics, Industry 4.0, Consumer Internet of Things (Consumer IoT), Smart Cities, Ambient Commerce, Fintech, Cryptocurrency, Batteries, Future Mobility, Healthtech, Edtech, Social Media, Cloud Gaming, and Streaming Macroeconomic Themes ESG, COVID-19, The Future of Work, Geopolitics, China, and M&A Regulatory Theme Data Privacy

TMT Predictions Market Report Scope

Analysis of the 30 most important themes impacting the TMT sector, classified into three groups: technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory. These include ESG, metaverse, AI, the future of work, and data privacy.

A series of quantitative and qualitative predictions for each theme in 2022, including market forecasts. Infographics are provided for each theme to justify key predictions using survey results and data from GlobalData’s patents, jobs, deals, company filings, and social media analytics databases. Winners and losers are identified in each theme using data from thematic scorecards, driven by GlobalData’s unique thematic methodology.

An overview of M&A deals from 2021. Predictions of target companies for acquisition in 2022 in 17 sub-sectors and themes across the hardware, software and services, and internet and media sectors.



Reasons to Buy

Position yourself for future success by investing in the most important tech, regulatory, and macroeconomic themes in the TMT industry. Informed by GlobalData’s analysts, we provide recommendations on the actions you should take in each theme to improve your standing.

Source the leading vendors for the most disruptive themes in the TMT industry from our winners’ lists and shortlist potential partners based on their areas of expertise.

Quickly identify attractive investment targets by understanding which companies are the most advanced in the themes that will determine future success in the TMT industry.

Quantify the global sales opportunity for disruptive tech services by accessing GlobalData’s market size and forecasts, produced by technology, healthcare, automotive, retail, banking, aerospace, defense, and security analysts.

Gain a competitive advantage in the future of the TMT industry by reading this report in conjunction with another multi-theme report, Tech, Media, & Telecom Themes 2022, which is organized by sector.



FAQs

What are the major technology themes impacting the tech, media, and telecom industry?

The major technology themes impacting the TMT industry are artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, metaverse, augmented reality (AR), quantum computing, cloud computing, software defined everything (SDE), 5G, space economy, robotics, Industry 4.0, consumer Internet of Things (Consumer IoT), smart cities, ambient commerce, fintech, cryptocurrency, batteries, future mobility, healthtech, edtech, social media, cloud gaming, and streaming.

What are the major macroeconomic themes impacting the tech, media, and telecom industry?

The major macroeconomic themes impacting the TMT industry are ESG, COVID-19, the future of work, geopolitics, China, and M&A.

What is the major regulatory theme impacting the tech, media, and telecom industry?

The major regulatory theme impacting the TMT industry is data privacy.

Related Reports

Tech Sentiment Polls, Q1 2022 – Thematic Research – Click here

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Sentiment Polls, Q1 2022 – Thematic Research – Click here

Metaverse – Thematic Research – Click here

Technology Patents by Top Themes, 2017-2021 – Thematic Research – Click h ere

GlaxoSmithKline – Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series – Click here





About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400