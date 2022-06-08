VIDEO: Registration and Award Nominations for 2022 Human Trafficking Summit are Now Open
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Registration for the 2022 Human Trafficking Summit is now open. The summit brings together local, state and national leaders working to eradicate all forms of trafficking. The summit is being offered virtually starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, and will cover recent updates and developments in the fight against human trafficking. Over the past two years, more than 11,000 attendees have registered for the annual summit and received access to hours of educational content and breakout sessions.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The Human Trafficking Summit brings together people who share our determination to end human trafficking—in Florida and across the nation. The summit is free, and registration is now open. I encourage anyone who wants to join this important fight to sign up now and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”
Each year, the summit creates educational opportunities that allow stakeholders in the fight to end this crime continue working to protect victims, prevent trafficking and prosecute traffickers. The summit features presentations by subject-matter experts who will cover a variety of recent updates and developments in pertinent topics, including:
To register for the summit, click here.
For more information about the 2022 Human Trafficking Summit, visit HumanTraffickingSummit.com.
Nominations for Floridians who took extraordinary measures to combat human trafficking or assist survivors are now being accepted. Survivor Advocate of the Year, Community Advocate of the Year, Prosecutor of the Year and Law Enforcement Official of the Year will be presented at this year's summit. Award nominations are open, and the deadline to submit nominations is Aug. 15.
To submit a nomination for any of the awards being presented at this year's summit, please click here.
The annual Human Trafficking Summit is hosted by the Florida Attorney General’s Office, the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, the Florida Department of Children and Families, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking, Inc. This year’s educational partner is Florida State University.