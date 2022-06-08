Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Registration and Award Nominations for 2022 Human Trafficking Summit are Now Open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Registration for the 2022 Human Trafficking Summit is now open. The summit brings together local, state and national leaders working to eradicate all forms of trafficking. The summit is being offered virtually starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, and will cover recent updates and developments in the fight against human trafficking. Over the past two years, more than 11,000 attendees have registered for the annual summit and received access to hours of educational content and breakout sessions.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The Human Trafficking Summit brings together people who share our determination to end human trafficking—in Florida and across the nation. The summit is free, and registration is now open. I encourage anyone who wants to join this important fight to sign up now and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

Each year, the summit creates educational opportunities that allow stakeholders in the fight to end this crime continue working to protect victims, prevent trafficking and prosecute traffickers. The summit features presentations by subject-matter experts who will cover a variety of recent updates and developments in pertinent topics, including:



Legal and Law Enforcement;

Service Delivery;

Policy and Research; and