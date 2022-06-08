Propyl Acetate Market to Hit US$ 783.6 Mn by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global market for propyl acetate, which is used in paint and print production applications among other things such as coatings or plastics manufacturing (polyester), was worth an estimated $488 million dollars last year. key players include BASF SE DOW SHOWA DENKO KK Eastman Chemical OXEA GmbH Sasol Solvay And Others Who Together Accounted For 45% Share Of Global consumed Propylene Glycol

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent research report published by Future Market Insights, the propyl acetate market is expected to experience a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Growing preference for propyl acetate over ethyl acetate in several end-use industries, especially in the printing ink industry, is expected to boost its demand in the coming years.



A clear, colorless liquid that has distinguishable acetate odor of pears, and is highly flammable, propyl acetate finds application across diverse industries due to its superior solvent and fragrance properties.

Several end-use industries prefer propyl acetate over ethyl acetate due to its cost effectiveness and excellent solvent properties. This is prompting manufacturers to lay more emphasis towards the production of propyl acetate as compared to ethyl acetate.

Key Takeaways of Propyl Acetate Market Study

High purity (i.e. +99%) propyl acetate is the dominant segment, as manufacturers from several end-use industries of propyl acetate prefer high purity to ensure improved performance of end products.

Propyl acetate is gaining traction over conventional ethyl acetate in flexography printing, Propyl acetate, on an average, is 30% more economical in terms of solvent consumption, while reducing ink usage by an average of 20%. Retardants such as ethoxy propanol are not required for propyl formulation. This offers considerable advantages when printing food product packaging, significantly reduces scrap percentage, and improves process stability.

Substantial demand is anticipated for propyl acetate from the pharmaceutical industry, as it is a well-known fragrance agent for several personal care products. Propyl acetate is widely used in the fragrance, cosmetic, and personal care industry. In fragrances and personal care products, manufacturers often use n-propyl acetate as a flavoring agent. Flavor library of the Flavor Extract Manufacturers Association (FEMA) states that, it has notes of celery, floral, pear, and red fruit.





Propyl Acetate Market: Competitive Landscape

The global propyl acetate market is moderately fragmented, due to the availability of raw materials required for the manufacturing of propyl acetate, especially at the regional level, and presence of local manufacturers in domestic as well as international markets.

Key manufacturers such as Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, OXEA GmbH, Eastman Chemical Company, and SHOWA DENKO K.K. account for around 28% of the overall market share. North America and East Asia are anticipated to account for a significant share of the global propyl acetate market, owing to significant growth in printing ink industry and increasing preference for propyl acetate over ethyl acetate.

Propyl Acetate Market Taxonomy

The global propyl acetate market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Purity

Purity ≥ 99%

Purity < 99%

Application

Coatings & Printing Inks

Chemical Intermediates

Food Flavourings

Personal Care Products

Others





End Use

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





