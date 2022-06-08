Rising Acute Leukemia Cases In The Geriatric Population Is Driving The Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market As Per The Business Research Company's Acute Myeloid Leukemia Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers acute myeloid leukemia market size, acute myeloid leukemia market forecasts, major acute myeloid leukemia companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the acute myeloid leukemia market, the increase in the older population base and growing unmet healthcare needs are expected to propel the growth of the acute myeloid leukemia market over the coming years. The geriatric population, people aged 65 and over, is suffering from health issues like acute myeloid leukemia and is in need of efficient treatment. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society USA (ACS), a nationwide voluntary health organization, in 2019, AML was commonly found in elderly people, with an average age at diagnosis of 68, and the survival of elderly AML patients remained remarkably low. It affected approximately 20,000 people in 2019. Therefore, the geriatric population base and growing unmet healthcare needs drive the acute myeloid leukemia market.



The global acute myeloid leukemia market share is expected to grow from $1.02 billion in 2021 to $1.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The global acute myeloid leukemia industry growth is expected to reach $1.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Growing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical groups are a key trend gaining popularity in the acute myeloid leukemia market. R&D is used to develop new and improved products and services to fulfill the needs of drug development. For instance, in April 2020, the Poland-based biopharmaceutical company, Ryvu, partnered with the Italian pharmaceutical company, Menarini, and completed the Phase I part of the Phase I/II trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and presented the first-ever data with an in-house developed asset.

Major players in the acute myeloid leukemia market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi-Aventis (Genzyme Corporation), Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, and Ambit Biosciences Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

TBRC’s global acute myeloid leukemia market analysis report is segmented by treatment type into chemotherapy, radiation therapy, stem cell transplant, targeted therapy; by chemotherapy into cytarabine, anthracycline drugs, alkylating agents, anti-metabolites, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, hormonal therapy; by regimen into DC regimen, AVD regimen, VCD regimen; by end-user into hospital, retails drug stores, ambulatory care centers, clinics.

North America was the largest region in the acute myeloid leukemia market in 2021. The regions covered in the global acute myeloid leukemia market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

