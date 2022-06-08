Submit Release
News Search

There were 883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,216 in the last 365 days.

The Cozy Bath - book published by Carrie Scharf.

the cozy bath cover

The Cozy Bath Cover

“I have the e-book and it's so beautifully done. Plus, there's awesome recipes that are sensitive skin friendly! I highly recommend this book!.” ”
— Kim Campbell, Author
CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Priced $9.99 ebook and $12.95 paperback

Everyone loves to feel good and be relaxed and cozy, right? Taking a bath is a step in the right direction. Learn how and why baths are cozy and how you can make them even more cozy. This book will tell you about bathing, plants, flowers, herbs, and many other ingredients for a relaxing bath. At the end there are many recipes from bath salts to hair rinses.

Carrie Scharf has a skincare business and is the author of Herbal Infused Skincare: How to use herbs and flowers for glowing skin. Carrie's experience making skincare and experimenting with ingredients inspired her to write her books. Carrie has an associate in arts degree from Mayland Community College and a BS from the University of North Carolina at Asheville. Carrie lives and works out of her home in West Virginia. She homeschools her two boys and plays clarinet with the Charleston Metro Band.

Carrie Scharf
Carrie's Handmade Essentials
+ 18283327003
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

The Cozy Bath - book published by Carrie Scharf.

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.