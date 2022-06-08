The Cozy Bath - book published by Carrie Scharf.
“I have the e-book and it's so beautifully done. Plus, there's awesome recipes that are sensitive skin friendly! I highly recommend this book!.” ”CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Priced $9.99 ebook and $12.95 paperback
— Kim Campbell, Author
Everyone loves to feel good and be relaxed and cozy, right? Taking a bath is a step in the right direction. Learn how and why baths are cozy and how you can make them even more cozy. This book will tell you about bathing, plants, flowers, herbs, and many other ingredients for a relaxing bath. At the end there are many recipes from bath salts to hair rinses.
Carrie Scharf has a skincare business and is the author of Herbal Infused Skincare: How to use herbs and flowers for glowing skin. Carrie's experience making skincare and experimenting with ingredients inspired her to write her books. Carrie has an associate in arts degree from Mayland Community College and a BS from the University of North Carolina at Asheville. Carrie lives and works out of her home in West Virginia. She homeschools her two boys and plays clarinet with the Charleston Metro Band.
Carrie Scharf
Carrie's Handmade Essentials
+ 18283327003
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other